Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos turns striker with superb overhead kick against APOEL Nicosia

Real Madrid were leading APOEL Nicosia 2-0 in their group stage opener on the hour mark – but when Ramos is about, there's always a chance of bettering that.

Not content with a comfortable lead, the centre-back headed upfield and laid the ball off to Marcelo, before bombing into the penalty area.

Marcelo saw his defensive partner in the area and curled a ball to the back post, which Gareth Bale met with a header into an APOEL defender. The ball looped up – and Ramos pounced with a spectacular overhead kick.

Ramos was getting pulled to the ground at the same time, making his goal – a 69th in 528 Madrid games – even more impressive.

Oh, and in case you didn't know, Real Madrid won 3-0.

