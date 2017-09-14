Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos turns striker with superb overhead kick against APOEL Nicosia
Ramos continues to show he can do just about anything after scoring a lovely overhead kick in the Champions League.
Real Madrid were leading APOEL Nicosia 2-0 in their group stage opener on the hour mark – but when Ramos is about, there's always a chance of bettering that.
Not content with a comfortable lead, the centre-back headed upfield and laid the ball off to Marcelo, before bombing into the penalty area.
Marcelo saw his defensive partner in the area and curled a ball to the back post, which Gareth Bale met with a header into an APOEL defender. The ball looped up – and Ramos pounced with a spectacular overhead kick.
Ramos was getting pulled to the ground at the same time, making his goal – a 69th in 528 Madrid games – even more impressive.
Oh, and in case you didn't know, Real Madrid won 3-0.
- 12-year-old's age questioned after he shines for Germany's U16s
- Spartak Moscow boss Massimo Carrera subs 'injured' player by mistake
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.