12-year-old's age questioned after he shines for Germany's U16s
Youssoufa Moukoko has scored three times in two games for Germany's U16s, which has led to questions about the youngster's age.
Moukoko, who was born in Cameroon, scored against Austria on Monday before following that up with a brace against the same team two days later.
His outstanding performances have led to questions over whether he is actually 12 years old, however, and his father has been forced to rebuff them.
"Straight after the birth, I registered him at the German embassy in Yaounde," Joseph Moukoko told the BBC. "We have a German birth certificate."
Germany's football federation has also staunchly defended Moukoko, who has scored a staggering 13 goals in five matches for Borussia Dortmund's U17s.
"The DFB has already had a number of intensive discussions with Borussia Dortmund at various levels," they said in a statement.
"There is no doubt about the correctness of the age of the player."
- Spartak Moscow boss Massimo Carrera subs 'injured' player by mistake
- The FIFA 18 soundtrack has been revealed
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.