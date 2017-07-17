Ex-Swansea goal-getter Michu retires aged 31

Michu spent three seasons at Swansea, where he shone from the start by scoring six goals in his first eight Premier League matches.

He finished his first season with 22 goals in 43 appearances and helped the Swans to a League Cup triumph, proving one of the bargains of summer 2012 after joining from Rayo Vallecano for just £2m.

Injury plagued the remainder of his time in England, however, and Michu endured an unsuccessful six-game loan spell under Rafa Benitez at Napoli.

With the treatment table becoming evemore familiar, Michu moved to the fourth tier of Spanish football. First he joined amateur side UP Langero, before returning to boyhood club Oviedo.

But still his torrid injury woes continued, to the point that he has now been forced to retire.

Spanish newspaper La Nueva Espana are reporting that Michu will now look to take up either a coaching or director role at Oviedo to remain involved in football.

