Exclusive: Lionel Messi is very good at playing football
We have this from a good source. Namely Opta, who feed all that yummy data into Stats Zone's hungry mouth.
Here's how the young scamp got on in last night's win over Leverkusen, just don't get us started on Adrian Chiles publically pondering whether he could do it for Stoke...
Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE during the game, covering Champions League and Premier League.
Read more about Stats Zone
Download Premier League & Champions League Stats Zone
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.