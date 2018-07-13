FC Emmen's physio tricks two new signings with a 'lung capacity test' prank

Newly-promoted Eredivisie outfit Emmen are bracing themselves for what will surely be a difficult challenge in a higher division, but that hasn't stopped a bit of light-hearted fun in pre-season.

A prank originally invented by Emmen's physios Jaap Lampe and Harm Pomp involves blowing into a spirometer as part of a supposed 'medical test' - only for it to be filled with norit powder.

Last season the mischievous practical joke was used on Glenn Bijl. This year it was the turn of Jason Bourdouxhe and Jafar Arias to be the innocent victims...

Thank goodness the pair seemed to take it all in good spirits. We look forward to the dodgy spirometer's return next summer.

