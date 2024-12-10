How to watch Girona vs Liverpool today: live stream, TV, kick-off time, preview

Mo Salah in action in Liverpool's win over Real Madrid in the previous round of the Champions League

Watch Girona vs Liverpool as the Reds aim to make it six wins from six games in the Champions League when they travel to Catalonia on Tuesday. This guide explains how to watch Girona vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Girona vs Liverpool key information • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 • Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET • Venue: • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

TNT Sports is the place to watch a Girona vs Liverpool live stream in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online.

In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on CBS or Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can also watch from anywhere by using a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

Read on for all the information on how to tune in, wherever you are in the world.

Girona vs Liverpool preview

After a rare weekend off due to the cancellation of the Merseyside derby, Liverpool will arrive in Spain refreshed and eager to secure yet another victory in Europe.

The Reds have been sensational under Arne Slot this season and currently sit top of the 36-team Champions League table, having won all six games.

After easing past Real Madrid last time out, they’ll be confident of maintaining their 100% record against Girona, a team currently sitting ninth in Spain's La Liga.

Having sold several key players in the summer, it’s been a tough season so far for Girona. Michel’s new-look side have lost four of their five games in Europe and have lost their last two domestic matches.

Knocked out of the Copa del Ray by lowly UD Logroñés and beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid at the weekend, it’s not been ideal preparation for the visit of the six-time European champions.

Watch Girona vs Liverpool in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including Girona vs Liverpool.

You can add TNT Sports to existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages (prices vary). Alternatively, you can watch Girona vs Liverpool online via the Discovery+ streaming platform. You'll need the Premium subscription to get TNT Sports, which will set you back £30.99.

Highlights will also be available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Watch Girona vs Liverpool live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the Girona vs Liverpool live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service that carries CBS' football coverage Golazo, which has Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards as pundits.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Champions League soccer is available with both deals.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re overseas when Girona vs Liverpool kicks off today, annoyingly your usual on-demand services won’t work. That’s because your IP address tells the broadcaster you’re in another country, and you’ll subsequently be blocked from tuning in – not ideal if you’ve already paid up for a subscription service you’re not able to use.

Thankfully there is another option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those illegal feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software which can make it look like your device is in another country. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection between your device and the internet, and stream the game from anywhere.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN.

Watch Girona vs Liverpool around the world

Can I watch Girona vs Liverpool in Ireland?

Yes, subscription service Premier Sports has the rights to show a selection of Champions league matches this season – including the Girona vs Liverpool live stream.

You can subscribe to Premier Sports through your television package with Sky and Virgin Media - costs vary by provider. Alternatively, you can stream Premier Sports online via Now TV - you need the Sports Extra package which is available on a day pass for €14.99 but is currently half-price on the monthly plan for the first year, at €17 a month.

Fans in Ireland can watch a selection of Champions League matches for free, across RTE and Virgin Media. Unfortunately, Girona vs Liverpool is not one of them, but RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa today is streaming for free on Virgin Media Play.

Can I watch Girona vs Liverpool in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Girona vs Liverpool live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Girona vs Liverpool in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Girona vs Liverpool. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Girona vs Liverpool in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Girona vs Liverpool today.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Girona vs Liverpool in South Africa?

Yes, soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.