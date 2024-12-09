Players who scored 100 goals for two or more clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar embrace after a Champions League game between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in February 2018.

One hundred is a special number in sports, be it a century break in snooker or a ton in cricket.

In football, it is noteworthy when a player reaches 100 appearances, either in a certain competition, at a particular level or with a specific club.

And if a player scores 100 goals for one club, it will be enough to etch their name into that team's history.

A select group of players have achieved it at different teams. Here, a look at some of the footballers in the men's game who hit a century of goals for two or more clubs...

16. John Charles

John Charles is held aloft by Juventus supporters after a victory in the Coppa Italia in August 1958. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest footballers of his generation, John Charles started his career as a centre-back and could play in a variety of different positions.

But the Welshman enjoyed his greatest success as a centre-forward. After several seasons in defence, he was moved into the attack and scored over 150 goals for Leeds United the 1950s. Later, he was also a hit at Juventus, netting 105 times in 179 games for the Italian giants.

15. Ian Wright

Ian Wright in action for Arsenal against former club Crystal Palace in October 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best remembered for his seven seasons at Arsenal, where he scored 185 goals in 288 games and won a string of trophies, Ian Wright made his name in south London with Crystal Palace.

Wright struck 118 goals in 277 appearances for Palace, including two in the 1990 FA Cup final, which the Eagles lost to Manchester United in a replay.

14. Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish on the ball for Liverpool against Tottenham in the 1982 Milk Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A legend at both Celtic and Liverpool, Kenny Dalglish won of array of silverware at two of Britain's biggest clubs.

The Scottish forward hit 173 goals in 338 appearances for the Hoops, before moving to the Reds and netting another 172 in 515 games. He is also Scotland's joint-top scorer, alongside Denis Law, with 30 goals.

13. Hugo Sánchez

Hugo Sanchez celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Logroñés in 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugo Sánchez started his career with Pumas and scored over 100 goals for the Mexico City club before moving to Atlético Madrid in 1981.

But it was at Real Madrid where Sánchez spent his best years after crossing the derby divide in 1985, going on to score 208 goals in 282 games and playing a key role as Los Blancos won five La Liga titles in a row in the second half of the decade.

12. Sergio Agüero

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Schalke in August 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before moving to Manchester City, winning an array of trophies and becoming the Sky Blues' all-time top scorer with 260 goals in 390 games, Sergio Agüero had a successful spell at Atlético Madrid.

In five seasons at the Vicente Calderón, the former Argentina attacker hit 101 goals in 234 appearances and was a Europa League winner in 2010.

11. Luis Suárez

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Villarreal in May 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best strikers of his generation, Luis Suarez scored 198 goals for Barcelona in just six seasons at Camp Nou, impressing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in a formidable forward line for much of that time.

Previously, the Uruguayan had hit 111 goals in 159 games for Ajax and he also netted 82 times for Liverpool in 133 appearances before his move to Barça in 2014.

10. Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves in action for Tottenham against Arsenal in February 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of England's greatest-ever strikers, Jimmy Greaves scored an impressive 44 goals in 57 appearances for the Three Lions.

Hugely prolific in spells at Chelsea and Tottenham in the late 1950s and 1960s, Greaves hit 132 goals in 169 games for the Blues and 268 in 381 for Lilywhites. He was Spurs' all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Harry Kane in February 2023.

9. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring a goal for Newcastle United against Manchester United in February 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer retired as the Premier League's highest scorer, with 260 goals in the competition for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

A Premier League winner with Blackburn, Shearer scored 130 goals in 171 appearances for the Blue and Whites, before adding another 206 in 405 games in a decade at his hometown club Newcastle.

8. Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Bordeaux in February 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edinson Cavani scored 200 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in 301 games and was the club's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Kylian Mbappé in March 2023.

Before joining PSG, the Uruguayan attacker spent three seasons at Napoli and scored 104 goals in 138 games for the Serie A side.

7. Marco van Basten

Marco van Basten in action for AC Milan against Napoli in November 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest strikers of all time, Marco van Basten only played for two clubs and the former Netherlands great is a legend at both.

Van Basten scored 154 goals in just 174 games at Ajax and added 129 in 205 appearances with AC Milan, winning an array of silverware in a career curtailed by injury. He played his last match at the age of just 28.

6. Diego Maradona

A mural and a statue of Diego Maradona outside Argentinos Juniors' stadium, pictured in November 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Maradona's career is best remembered for his exploits with Argentina and his time at Napoli, where he helped the unfancied side from the south of Italy mix it with the giant clubs from the north.

Maradona led Napoli to two Serie A titles, a UEFA Cup and a Coppa Italia in a glorious era. The legendary number 10 scored 115 goals for Napoli, which was just one fewer than he netted for first club Argentinos Juniors between 1976 and 1980.

5. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund in April 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich for Barcelona in 2022, the Polish striker had scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for the Bavarian club, making him the side's second-highest scorer of all time behind the legendary Gerd Müller.

Before moving to Bayern, Lewandowski spent four seasons at Borussia Dortmund and scored 103 goals in 187 games for BVB.

4. Ferenc Puskás

Ferenc Puskas with Real Madrid in December 1959. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A forward or attacking midfielder who represented Hungary and briefly featured for Spain, Ferenc Puskás only played for two clubs in a legendary career.

And he made a huge impression at both, scoring an incredible 382 goals for Budapest Honvéd FC and then 242 at Real Madrid. Puskás also hit 84 goals in just 85 games for Hungary, but was unable to score in four caps for Spain.

3. Romário

Romario celebrates a goal for PSV in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romário is one of the highest scorers in football history and although the former Brazil forward did not stay for long at many of his club sides, he did manage to score over 100 goals for three of those.

In five seasons at PSV Eindhoven, Romário netted 128 goals in just 149 games. Later, he hit over 100 goals for both Flamengo and Vasco da Gama back in his homeland.

2. Neymar

Neymar celebrates a goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille in February 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps due to injuries, a lack of success at international level and struggles in the Champions League after leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar often does not get the credit he deserves.

But the Brazilian was a superb player for Santos, Barça and PSG, racking up 136, 105 and 118 goals at those clubs, respectively, as well as setting up numerous others.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Inter against Inter in May 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a career out of scoring goals and the Portuguese superstar has hit a number of notable centuries.

Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with 450 goals, as well as scoring 145 for Manchester United across two spells and 101 for Juventus. In addition, he is one of just a few footballers to have over 100 goals at international level and netted a record 140 in the Champions League.