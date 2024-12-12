How to watch Rangers vs Spurs: Live stream, TV, kick-off time for Europa League clash

Watch Rangers vs Spurs for a fiery all-British clash in the 2024/25 Europa League on Thursday December 12, with details here on live streams, TV channels, and how to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Rangers vs Spurs key information • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

In the pick of this week's Europa League fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur make the trip from London, England, to Glasgow Scotland. The fact that this is an all-British tie carries its own heft but there's added spice here in that Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou used to be the boss of Celtic – Rangers' historic and bitter city rivals.

Besides those appetite-whetting factors, the tie is an important one in the context of the Europa League itself, with both sides locked on 10 points and looking to make a push for automatic qualification for the next round. Rangers in 8th place have the edge on goal difference but a win for either side would boost their hopes of being one of the top eight teams to progress without the need for a play-off.

Rangers sit third in the Scottish Premiership, way off the pace of Celtic, but they're in decent form, winning their last Europa League tie against Nice 4-1 and then winning their past three Premiership games with 10 goals scored and none conceded.

Spurs, meanwhile, have taken their topsy-turvy reputation to new extremes in recent times. They thumped Premier League champions Man City 4-0 on November 23 but are winless since then, their latest loss being a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea having led by two goals.

Watch Rangers vs Spurs in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports has the TV rights to Europa League, with a Rangers vs Spurs live stream on Discovery+.

On TV, the channel you need is TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. If you don't have it already, you'll need to add TNT Sports to your existing TV package - prices vary by provider.

If you want to stream the game online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, and specifically the Discovery+ Premium plan, which comes at a cost of £30.99.

That's a hefty investment, but you do get every single Europa League game live, along with all the Champions League live streams and the odd Premier League fixture every week.

Watch Rangers vs Spurs in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Rangers vs Spurs live stream.

See also (Image credit: Alamy) ► Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign surprise Micky van de Ven replacement: report

In a similar set-up to the UK, selected action airs on TV, on CBS, while every single game is available to stream online via Paramount+. Likewise, you get all the Champions League action on top.

Paramount+, however, beats TNT/Discovery on price, coming in at just $7.99 a month for the Essential package - or an even-lower rate of $59.99 for a whole year. You could even remove adverts and add thousands of movies and TV episodes, and still come in under half the price of the UK Discovery+ Premium, by choosing the Showtime package for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

What's more, both plans currently have a one-week free trial, so you could in theory watch the Rangers vs Spurs live stream for free.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Watch Rangers vs Spurs cheaply on Megogo

There are no dedicated broadcasters offering free-to-air coverage of Rangers vs Spurs but, on top the free Paramount+ trial mentioned above, there is one cheap option, albeit a niche one.

Megogo in Ukraine has a number of sports rights and will have a Rangers vs Spurs live stream. You can get your first seven days with Megogo for just 49 UAH – that's less than £1.

You don't need to register but coverage is geo-restricted to Ukraine, meaning those who'd usually watch who are travelling outside the country would need to use a VPN – more on that below.

Where else can I watch Rangers vs Spurs?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

How to watch Rangers vs Spurs from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!