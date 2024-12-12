From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo Classic Football Shirt's Christmas jumpers are must-buys for the footy fan in your life this festive season

Classic Football Shirts have a brilliant, in fact, genius collection of Christmas jumpers inspired by some of the best football jerseys ever made. If you're on the hunt for a football-inspired gift for the footy-mad fan in your life or looking to win the office Christmas jumper competition – then you'll want to check out these retro football-inspired jumpers.

There is a selection now available at Amazon, which means these brilliantly designed Christmas jumpers are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas Day or if you're an Amazon Prime Member – the next day. So you can be looking your finest down the pub on the run-up to the big day if you're treating yourself.

We simply can't get enough of these festive jumpers and there are so many classics to choose from including the England 'It's Coming Home' Christmas jersey to a Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal jumper – there has to be something for every fan.

They're selling fast as we approach Christmas Day, with limited sizing on Amazon on some versions. I've added my favourites below just in case anyone I know is reading... just not the England one, thanks.

Classic Football Shirts 'Messi Christmas' #19 Messi Argentina Christmas Jumper £39.99

The instantly recognisable Blue and White stripes of the Argentina national team featuring the GOAT himself Lionel Messi will have any football fan smiling on Christmas Day. The 'Messi Christmas' emblazoned down the front and the goat motif on the back are brilliant touches of detail.

Classic Football Shirts 'IN A Manger' #10 Totti AS Roma Christmas Jumper £39.95

The classic AS Roma jersey and their greatest player Francesco Totti are reimagined here as a festive jumper classic. What's not to love? The attention to detail is insane, the classic Kappa logo as Mary and Joseph, the Roma club wolf is replaced as a reindeer and the INA AssItalia sponsors logo is transformed to In A Manger - Genius.

Classic Football Shirts 'Feed the Goat' #10 Manchester City Christmas Jumper £39.95

Man City are struggling right now so this 'Feed the Goat' Shaun Goater inspired jumper will bring some 'pep' and festive cheer to any City fan. The crest is transformed into an angel, the 'Feed the Goat' with Goater's #10 and the Kappa logo as Mary and Joseph are all great details.

Classic Football Shirts 'Santa' #11 River Plate Christmas Jumper £39.95

The vintage River Plate shirt with its Sanyo logo and Red sash get a Christmas transformation. Sanyo becomes Santa which is just brilliant and the Santa heads with candy canes make this Perfecto, as the Argentinians might say. I wouldn't know though, I don't speak Spanish. Anyway, Feliz Navidad.

Classic Football Shirts 'ELF' #10 Sampdoria Christmas Jumper £39.99

I love this classic Sampdoria-inspired Christmas jumper. It's incredible, instantly recognisable, with the horizontal Red, White and Black stripe perfectly worked into a belt reminiscent of one of Santa's elves. The singing angels on either shoulder are again a touch of genius.

Classic Football Shirts 'King of Kings' #7 Larsson Celtic Christmas Jumper £39.99

Saving the best until last – in my opinion anyway is the classic Green and White hoops of Celtic and the legendary Henrik Larsson. The Celtic goalscoring machine is known as the 'King of Kings' by the Parkhead faithful and this jumper comes with Larsson's #7 on the back and the Umbro shirt sponsor transformed into Crimbo.

You can also check out the entire collection over at Classic Football Shirts.

Not after a football-inspired Christmas jersey? Then we have a selection of football-themed gift ideas that might catch your eye or how about a subscription to the best football magazine on the planet?

We even have discounted deals available right now, for Four Four Two magazine subscriptions. A brilliant Christmas gift, if we do say so ourselves.