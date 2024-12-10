RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch today's Champions League clash

Watch Red Bull Leipzig vs Aston Villa as the English side look to get back to winning ways in the Champions League at the home of the struggling Germans, with a free live stream available in Ireland and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa key info • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Red Bull Arena • TV channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • FREE Stream: Virgin Media (Ireland) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Villa enjoyed a dream start to their long-awaited return to top-level European football, beating Young Boys, Bayern Munich, and Bologna in their first three matches. But they then lost to Club Bruges and drew with Juventus, while the wins similarly dried up at home in the Premier League.

They have arrested that slump, with back-to-back wins in the Premier League, and they'll be aiming to carry that momentum to Europe against a Red Bull Leipzig side that have struggled in the competition so far. Having lost all five of their matches, they sit 34th out of 36 teams in the first league phase of the Champions League, and realistically they must beat Villa on Tuesday night to stand any chance of progressing.

Read on for our guide on how to watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa for FREE

You can watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa totally for free, if you're in Ireland.

Irish viewers have hit the jackpot when it comes to the Champions League in 2024/25. While most countries only have pay-TV options, certain games are available free-to-air across RTE and Virgin Media.

Virgin Media have free coverage of RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa on Tuesday, December 10, on television and live stream. For TV viewers, the game will air on Virgin Media Two, which is available for free through Ireland's national Digital Terrestrial Television service, Saorview.

For those looking to watch online, there will be a RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa free stream on Virgin Media Play, the company's streaming platform. This is accessible via the Virgin Media Play app, which works with the likes of Chromecast and AppleTV, or it's available without registration via internet browser.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your Virgin Media coverage when travelling, by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa in the UK

Fans in the UK might be used to watching the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+, but RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa will be shown on Amazon Prime Video via live stream.

Along with 20 Premier League matches in 2024/25, Amazon have acquired rights to one Champions League game per week, and this is the pick this match week.

Amazon Prime Video itself costs £5.99 a month, but it's also available with a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month and includes things like free and speedy delivery for your Christmas shopping.

What's more, you could technically watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa for free on Amazon Prime, as they have a generous 30-day free trial. You could even catch the Christmas Premier League fixtures before cancelling without a charge, if you didn't find anything else to watch.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Champions League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find an RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa live stream.

You can get every Champions League game on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. If you want to go ad-free and add a treasure trove of movies and TV episodes, you can upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Where else can I watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

For full information on global broadcast options, check out our guide to Champions League live streams 2024/25.