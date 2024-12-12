Arsenal moving for ANOTHER Bologna star, in surprise January move: report

Arsenal want another Bologna player, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad.

The Gunners' headline acquisition over the summer was Euro 2024 star Riccardo Calafiori, who had just helped I Rossoblu into the Champions League for the first time ever. The Italian, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now, has had a few injury issues as he recovers from a severe knee injury – but has been a hit.

Bologna sold Takehiro Tomiyasu to Arsenal back in 2021, too – and now the two clubs might be about to do business for a third time.

Arsenal circling for Bologna attacker who could ignite title bid

Arsenal signed Calafiori from Bologna (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has stated his intention to do business in January if the right player becomes available, amid an injury crisis in which both Tomiyasu and Calafiori are both currently unavailable.

“The window gives us an opportunity to strengthen the team if we feel that is needed and we feel that we have the capacity to do that as well,” Arteta said. “We are on it and just have to assess the situation because it is changing every week.”

Santiago Castro celebrates scoring during a Coppa Italia game in December (Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in bringing Santiago Castro to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has been a breakout star this season, with seven goals and assists in Serie A. Plenty of interest has developed in him, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa both said to have registered their interest.

“Mikel Arteta is lacking quality and depth in his attack, having become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka in that area of the pitch as the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have suffered significant dips in form,” the report states.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, there's no doubt that Arsenal are tracking the best that Bologna has to offer after recent business with the Italian club – but there might not be much in these rumours just yet.

The Gunners are lacking game-changers in attack, and bringing in a 20-year-old who has never played in the Premier League would be an uncharacteristic move for a club who have heavily leant on signing Prem-proven players of late – especially for the touted price of €40 million.

Castro is worth €18m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Everton this weekend when Premier League action resumes.