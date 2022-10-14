FIFA 23 free agents: 58 players to sign for nothing in Career Mode

FIFA 23 free agents are a must in Career Mode. Sure, you're going to want to spend big on marquee buys – but it's vital that you make cut costs elsewhere.

Every manager loves bargains but these players are even better. Completely unattached at the start of Career Mode, you can bring these players in for absolutely nothing – and though some of the stars on this list are elder statesmen who haven't been offered contract extensions at their previous clubs, there are a few players that we've found who can significantly improve alongside the wonderkids you have in your squad.

So will you be dipping into the Bosman bin for any of these free transfers when you start your next career?

The top free signings in FIFA 23 Player Position Rating Potential + Age Value Wage Skill moves Weak foot Workrate (att/def) Footed In-game stats Height Alexis Vega LW, ST, LM 77 83 6 24 £14,190,000 £15,480 4 3 M / L R 1,985 173cm/5'8" Cesar Montes CB 77 82 5 25 £12,040,000 £13,760 2 3 M / H R 1,854 191cm/6'3" Carlos Rodriguez CAM, CM 76 81 5 25 £9,460,000 £14,190 3 3 H / H R 2,015 171cm/5'7" Guillermo Ochoa GK 80 80 0 36 £473,000 £9,460 1 3 M / M R 935 185cm/6'0" Tomas Vaclik GK 80 80 0 33 £6,020,000 £14,620 1 3 M / M R 980 188cm/6'2" Kevin Alvarez RB 73 80 7 23 £5,160,000 £9,460 2 3 H / M R 1,857 176cm/5'9" Alfredo Talavera GK 79 79 0 39 £1,634,000 £8,170 1 4 M / M R 1,017 186cm/6'1" Jason Denayer CB 77 79 2 27 £9,460,000 £14,620 2 3 M / M R 1,849 184cm/6'0" Milad Juric CB 70 79 9 17 £2,666,000 £430 2 4 M / H L 1,597 188cm/6'2" Ibrahim Danlad GK 68 79 11 19 £1,892,000 £1,806 1 2 M / M R 727 179cm/5'10" Henry Martin ST 78 78 0 29 £12,040,000 £19,350 3 3 H / L R 1,954 177cm/5'9" Akram Afif LW, CF, CAM 76 78 2 25 £8,170,000 £15,480 4 4 H / M R 1,871 177cm/5'9" Luis Chavez CM, CDM 75 78 3 26 £6,450,000 £14,190 3 3 H / H L 1,993 178cm/5'10" Milan Borjan GK 77 77 0 34 £1,548,000 £12,040 1 2 M / M R 1,041 196cm/6'5" Uriel Antuna RM, LM, RW 75 77 2 24 £6,450,000 £12,470 3 3 M / M R 1,797 174cm/5'8" Roberto Alvarado RW, LW, CM 74 77 3 23 £5,160,000 £12,470 4 4 M / L L 1,987 176cm/5'9" Ignacio Lopez CB 71 77 6 20 £2,236,000 £6,192 2 4 M / H L 1,619 177cm/5'9" Florin Nita GK 76 76 0 35 #VALUE! £7,138 1 2 M / M R 767 184cm/6'0" Ivica Ivusic GK 72 76 4 27 £2,150,000 £7,912 1 2 M / M R 811 195cm/6'4" Lansare Hogan ST, RW 65 76 11 16 £1,290,000 £817 2 3 M / L L 1,618 180cm/5'10" Nestor Araujo CB 75 75 0 30 £3,956,000 £12,900 2 3 L / M R 1,708 188cm/6'2" Jesus Gallardo LB, LM, LW 75 75 0 27 £4,730,000 £12,900 3 3 H / L L 2,033 176cm/5'9" Alexandru Cicaldau CM, CAM 72 75 3 24 £2,752,000 £9,460 3 4 H / H R 2,022 178cm/5'10" Almoez Ali ST 72 75 3 25 £2,666,000 £11,180 2 4 M / M R 1,684 184cm/6'0" Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti GK 71 75 4 26 £1,720,000 £6,966 1 2 M / M R 838 192cm/6'3" Artem Dovbyk ST 70 75 5 25 £2,064,000 £8,514 3 4 H / M L 1,680 185cm/6'0" Homam Ahmed LWB 68 75 7 22 £1,978,000 £4,558 2 4 M / M L 1,699 192cm/6'3" Bassam Al Rawi CB 68 75 7 24 £1,892,000 £4,558 2 3 M / M R 1,837 176cm/5'9" Jakub Brabec CB 74 74 0 29 £3,010,000 £12,470 2 3 M / H R 1,845 186cm/6'1" Joakim Nilsson CB 74 74 0 28 £3,096,000 £12,470 2 2 M / M L 1,620 185cm/6'0" Joel Fameyeh ST 69 74 5 25 £1,806,000 £7,224 3 3 H / L R 1,642 180cm/5'10" Tarek Salman CB, LWB 66 74 8 24 £1,548,000 £3,354 2 4 M / M R 1,689 179cm/5'10" Mohammed Waad CDM, CB, LWB 65 74 9 22 £1,290,000 £2,924 2 3 H / M L 1,770 183cm/6'0" Stavros Gavriel LW, RW 61 74 13 20 £688,000 £2,064 2 3 M / M R 1,459 178cm/5'10" Ryan Thomas CM, CAM, CDM 73 73 0 27 £2,752,000 £12,040 3 4 H / H R 1,966 174cm/5'8" Dmytro Riznyk GK 68 73 5 23 £1,290,000 £3,612 1 3 M / M R 838 186cm/6'1" Michael Woud GK 64 73 9 23 £946,000 £2,064 1 2 M / M L 720 196cm/6'5" Attila Mocsi CB 62 73 11 22 £709,500 £2,064 2 2 M / M R 1,318 188cm/6'2" Hassan Al Haydos RW, CAM, LW 72 72 0 31 £1,634,000 £11,610 3 3 M / H R 1,766 170cm/5'6" Loic Nego RM, RB, CM 72 72 0 31 £1,634,000 £10,750 3 3 H / H R 1,940 181cm/5'11" Filip Helander CB 72 72 0 29 £1,720,000 £10,320 2 1 L / H L 1,517 192cm/6'3" Florin Tanase CF, ST, CM 72 72 0 27 £2,150,000 £11,610 3 3 M / L R 1,884 185cm/6'0" Karim Boudiaf CM, CDM 72 72 0 31 £1,634,000 £10,750 3 3 M / M R 1,890 190cm/6'2" Paris Polykarpou CDM, CB 60 72 12 21 £494,500 £1,548 2 3 L / M R 1,477 182cm/5'11" Mitchell Langerak GK 71 71 0 33 £516,000 £6,966 1 3 M / M R 784 193cm/6'3" Marco Rojas LM, RM 71 71 0 30 £1,548,000 £9,460 4 4 H / M R 1,846 168cm/5'6" Trent Sainsbury CB 71 71 0 30 £1,290,000 £8,600 2 3 M / M R 1,812 183cm/6'0" Abdulaziz Hatem CM, CDM 71 71 0 31 £1,290,000 £9,460 3 5 H / M L 1,908 183cm/6'0" Laszló Kleinheisler CAM, CM 71 71 0 28 £1,634,000 £9,890 3 4 H / H R 2,005 173cm/5'8" Daniel Sundgren RWB, CB 71 71 0 31 £1,204,000 £8,600 2 3 M / M R 1,808 179cm/5'10" Boualem Khoukhi CB, CDM 71 71 0 31 £1,118,000 £8,600 2 3 H / M R 1,836 183cm/6'0" Yahya Attiat-Allah LB 70 71 1 27 £1,462,000 £7,482 3 3 H / M L 1,861 176cm/5'9" Meshaal Barsham GK 65 71 6 24 £795,500 £2,236 1 3 M / M R 761 178cm/5'10" Adam Lang CB 70 70 0 29 £1,118,000 £7,826 2 3 M / M R 1,631 188cm/6'2" Abdelkarim Hassan LWB, CB 70 70 0 28 £1,204,000 £7,826 2 3 H / H L 1,938 186cm/6'1" Assim Madibo CDM, CM 66 70 4 25 £946,000 £3,698 2 2 M / H R 1,690 168cm/5'6" Mikael Soisalo RM, LM 64 70 6 24 £795,500 £2,924 3 3 M / M R 1,562 181cm/5'11" Stavros Georgiou ST, CF 55 70 15 17 £258,000 £473 3 3 M / L R 1,450 183cm/6'0"

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico (Image credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

We've ranked this list by potential rather than by position, given that there are only 58 stars that we can find who have a potential of 70 or more. This includes a fair few famous faces, with Alexis Vega the best possible free signing on the list. He has a potential of 83 – so is worth signing for nothing and selling for a profit once he's developed a little.

Iconic Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is on the list, having found himself out of contract over the summer. Now well into his 30s, he's perhaps the most recognisable player available for free and makes a sturdy back-up custodian. Former Lyon, Celtic and Manchester City defender Jason Denayer is also on the list.

Jason Denayer in action for Lyon (Image credit: RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/Getty Images)