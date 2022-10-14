FIFA 23 free agents: 58 players to sign for nothing in Career Mode
FIFA 23 free agents are a must in Career Mode. Sure, you're going to want to spend big on marquee buys – but it's vital that you make cut costs elsewhere.
Every manager loves bargains but these players are even better. Completely unattached at the start of Career Mode, you can bring these players in for absolutely nothing – and though some of the stars on this list are elder statesmen who haven't been offered contract extensions at their previous clubs, there are a few players that we've found who can significantly improve alongside the wonderkids you have in your squad.
So will you be dipping into the Bosman bin for any of these free transfers when you start your next career?
FIFA 23 free agents to look out for: October 2022 update
|Player
|Position
|Rating
|Potential
|+
|Age
|Value
|Wage
|Skill moves
|Weak foot
|Workrate (att/def)
|Footed
|In-game stats
|Height
|Alexis Vega
|LW, ST, LM
|77
|83
|6
|24
|£14,190,000
|£15,480
|4
|3
|M / L
|R
|1,985
|173cm/5'8"
|Cesar Montes
|CB
|77
|82
|5
|25
|£12,040,000
|£13,760
|2
|3
|M / H
|R
|1,854
|191cm/6'3"
|Carlos Rodriguez
|CAM, CM
|76
|81
|5
|25
|£9,460,000
|£14,190
|3
|3
|H / H
|R
|2,015
|171cm/5'7"
|Guillermo Ochoa
|GK
|80
|80
|0
|36
|£473,000
|£9,460
|1
|3
|M / M
|R
|935
|185cm/6'0"
|Tomas Vaclik
|GK
|80
|80
|0
|33
|£6,020,000
|£14,620
|1
|3
|M / M
|R
|980
|188cm/6'2"
|Kevin Alvarez
|RB
|73
|80
|7
|23
|£5,160,000
|£9,460
|2
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,857
|176cm/5'9"
|Alfredo Talavera
|GK
|79
|79
|0
|39
|£1,634,000
|£8,170
|1
|4
|M / M
|R
|1,017
|186cm/6'1"
|Jason Denayer
|CB
|77
|79
|2
|27
|£9,460,000
|£14,620
|2
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,849
|184cm/6'0"
|Milad Juric
|CB
|70
|79
|9
|17
|£2,666,000
|£430
|2
|4
|M / H
|L
|1,597
|188cm/6'2"
|Ibrahim Danlad
|GK
|68
|79
|11
|19
|£1,892,000
|£1,806
|1
|2
|M / M
|R
|727
|179cm/5'10"
|Henry Martin
|ST
|78
|78
|0
|29
|£12,040,000
|£19,350
|3
|3
|H / L
|R
|1,954
|177cm/5'9"
|Akram Afif
|LW, CF, CAM
|76
|78
|2
|25
|£8,170,000
|£15,480
|4
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,871
|177cm/5'9"
|Luis Chavez
|CM, CDM
|75
|78
|3
|26
|£6,450,000
|£14,190
|3
|3
|H / H
|L
|1,993
|178cm/5'10"
|Milan Borjan
|GK
|77
|77
|0
|34
|£1,548,000
|£12,040
|1
|2
|M / M
|R
|1,041
|196cm/6'5"
|Uriel Antuna
|RM, LM, RW
|75
|77
|2
|24
|£6,450,000
|£12,470
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,797
|174cm/5'8"
|Roberto Alvarado
|RW, LW, CM
|74
|77
|3
|23
|£5,160,000
|£12,470
|4
|4
|M / L
|L
|1,987
|176cm/5'9"
|Ignacio Lopez
|CB
|71
|77
|6
|20
|£2,236,000
|£6,192
|2
|4
|M / H
|L
|1,619
|177cm/5'9"
|Florin Nita
|GK
|76
|76
|0
|35
|#VALUE!
|£7,138
|1
|2
|M / M
|R
|767
|184cm/6'0"
|Ivica Ivusic
|GK
|72
|76
|4
|27
|£2,150,000
|£7,912
|1
|2
|M / M
|R
|811
|195cm/6'4"
|Lansare Hogan
|ST, RW
|65
|76
|11
|16
|£1,290,000
|£817
|2
|3
|M / L
|L
|1,618
|180cm/5'10"
|Nestor Araujo
|CB
|75
|75
|0
|30
|£3,956,000
|£12,900
|2
|3
|L / M
|R
|1,708
|188cm/6'2"
|Jesus Gallardo
|LB, LM, LW
|75
|75
|0
|27
|£4,730,000
|£12,900
|3
|3
|H / L
|L
|2,033
|176cm/5'9"
Alexandru Cicaldau
|CM, CAM
|72
|75
|3
|24
|£2,752,000
|£9,460
|3
|4
|H / H
|R
|2,022
|178cm/5'10"
|Almoez Ali
|ST
|72
|75
|3
|25
|£2,666,000
|£11,180
|2
|4
|M / M
|R
|1,684
|184cm/6'0"
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
|GK
|71
|75
|4
|26
|£1,720,000
|£6,966
|1
|2
|M / M
|R
|838
|192cm/6'3"
|Artem Dovbyk
|ST
|70
|75
|5
|25
|£2,064,000
|£8,514
|3
|4
|H / M
|L
|1,680
|185cm/6'0"
|Homam Ahmed
|LWB
|68
|75
|7
|22
|£1,978,000
|£4,558
|2
|4
|M / M
|L
|1,699
|192cm/6'3"
|Bassam Al Rawi
|CB
|68
|75
|7
|24
|£1,892,000
|£4,558
|2
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,837
|176cm/5'9"
|Jakub Brabec
|CB
|74
|74
|0
|29
|£3,010,000
|£12,470
|2
|3
|M / H
|R
|1,845
|186cm/6'1"
|Joakim Nilsson
|CB
|74
|74
|0
|28
|£3,096,000
|£12,470
|2
|2
|M / M
|L
|1,620
|185cm/6'0"
|Joel Fameyeh
|ST
|69
|74
|5
|25
|£1,806,000
|£7,224
|3
|3
|H / L
|R
|1,642
|180cm/5'10"
|Tarek Salman
|CB, LWB
|66
|74
|8
|24
|£1,548,000
|£3,354
|2
|4
|M / M
|R
|1,689
|179cm/5'10"
Mohammed Waad
|CDM, CB, LWB
|65
|74
|9
|22
|£1,290,000
|£2,924
|2
|3
|H / M
|L
|1,770
|183cm/6'0"
|Stavros Gavriel
|LW, RW
|61
|74
|13
|20
|£688,000
|£2,064
|2
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,459
|178cm/5'10"
|Ryan Thomas
|CM, CAM, CDM
|73
|73
|0
|27
|£2,752,000
|£12,040
|3
|4
|H / H
|R
|1,966
|174cm/5'8"
|Dmytro Riznyk
|GK
|68
|73
|5
|23
|£1,290,000
|£3,612
|1
|3
|M / M
|R
|838
|186cm/6'1"
|Michael Woud
|GK
|64
|73
|9
|23
|£946,000
|£2,064
|1
|2
|M / M
|L
|720
|196cm/6'5"
|Attila Mocsi
|CB
|62
|73
|11
|22
|£709,500
|£2,064
|2
|2
|M / M
|R
|1,318
|188cm/6'2"
|Hassan Al Haydos
|RW, CAM, LW
|72
|72
|0
|31
|£1,634,000
|£11,610
|3
|3
|M / H
|R
|1,766
|170cm/5'6"
|Loic Nego
|RM, RB, CM
|72
|72
|0
|31
|£1,634,000
|£10,750
|3
|3
|H / H
|R
|1,940
|181cm/5'11"
|Filip Helander
|CB
|72
|72
|0
|29
|£1,720,000
|£10,320
|2
|1
|L / H
|L
|1,517
|192cm/6'3"
|Florin Tanase
|CF, ST, CM
|72
|72
|0
|27
|£2,150,000
|£11,610
|3
|3
|M / L
|R
|1,884
|185cm/6'0"
|Karim Boudiaf
|CM, CDM
|72
|72
|0
|31
|£1,634,000
|£10,750
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,890
|190cm/6'2"
|Paris Polykarpou
|CDM, CB
|60
|72
|12
|21
|£494,500
|£1,548
|2
|3
|L / M
|R
|1,477
|182cm/5'11"
|Mitchell Langerak
|GK
|71
|71
|0
|33
|£516,000
|£6,966
|1
|3
|M / M
|R
|784
|193cm/6'3"
|Marco Rojas
|LM, RM
|71
|71
|0
|30
|£1,548,000
|£9,460
|4
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,846
|168cm/5'6"
|Trent Sainsbury
|CB
|71
|71
|0
|30
|£1,290,000
|£8,600
|2
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,812
|183cm/6'0"
|Abdulaziz Hatem
|CM, CDM
|71
|71
|0
|31
|£1,290,000
|£9,460
|3
|5
|H / M
|L
|1,908
|183cm/6'0"
Laszló Kleinheisler
|CAM, CM
|71
|71
|0
|28
|£1,634,000
|£9,890
|3
|4
|H / H
|R
|2,005
|173cm/5'8"
|Daniel Sundgren
|RWB, CB
|71
|71
|0
|31
|£1,204,000
|£8,600
|2
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,808
|179cm/5'10"
|Boualem Khoukhi
|CB, CDM
|71
|71
|0
|31
|£1,118,000
|£8,600
|2
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,836
|183cm/6'0"
|Yahya Attiat-Allah
|LB
|70
|71
|1
|27
|£1,462,000
|£7,482
|3
|3
|H / M
|L
|1,861
|176cm/5'9"
|Meshaal Barsham
|GK
|65
|71
|6
|24
|£795,500
|£2,236
|1
|3
|M / M
|R
|761
|178cm/5'10"
|Adam Lang
|CB
|70
|70
|0
|29
|£1,118,000
|£7,826
|2
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,631
|188cm/6'2"
Abdelkarim Hassan
|LWB, CB
|70
|70
|0
|28
|£1,204,000
|£7,826
|2
|3
|H / H
|L
|1,938
|186cm/6'1"
|Assim Madibo
|CDM, CM
|66
|70
|4
|25
|£946,000
|£3,698
|2
|2
|M / H
|R
|1,690
|168cm/5'6"
|Mikael Soisalo
|RM, LM
|64
|70
|6
|24
|£795,500
|£2,924
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,562
|181cm/5'11"
|Stavros Georgiou
|ST, CF
|55
|70
|15
|17
|£258,000
|£473
|3
|3
|M / L
|R
|1,450
|183cm/6'0"
We've ranked this list by potential rather than by position, given that there are only 58 stars that we can find who have a potential of 70 or more. This includes a fair few famous faces, with Alexis Vega the best possible free signing on the list. He has a potential of 83 – so is worth signing for nothing and selling for a profit once he's developed a little.
Iconic Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is on the list, having found himself out of contract over the summer. Now well into his 30s, he's perhaps the most recognisable player available for free and makes a sturdy back-up custodian. Former Lyon, Celtic and Manchester City defender Jason Denayer is also on the list.
