FIFA 23 bargains: 75 incredible players to sign on the cheap

By Mark White
published

FIFA 23 bargains in Career Mode can give you more money to spend on marquee buys

FIFA 23 bargains in Career Mode can help you free up funds elsewhere. After all, if you only have a set transfer budget, you want to be making some big signings, don't you?

There are wonderkids that you'll want to splash out for, we're sure, while free agents can also pad out your squad if you're working on the cheap. But if you're looking to sign young players with plenty of upside, perhaps that you can shift for a healthy profit, these are the players that you want to be spending your money on. 

You need to speculate to accumulate – and in some of these cases, you can actually sign a youngster on the cheap, loan them out and then sell them on even more money to repeat the cycle. The good news is that there are plenty of affordable options out there when it comes to cost-effective young starlets who can add value to your squad.  

FIFA 23 bargains to look out for: October 2022 update

The top bargain signings in FIFA 23
PlayerClubPositionRatingPotential+AgeValueWageSkill movesWeak footWorkrate (att/def)FootedIn-game statsHeight
Elliot AndersonNewcastle UnitedCM, LW68861819£2.3m£13.3k34H / MR1,924179cm/5'10"
Luka RomeroLazioRW, CAM67861917£1.8m£2.6k33M / ML1,645165cm/5'4"
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
SportingCAM, RW67861918£1.9m£1.4k44H / ML1,775177cm/5'9"
Kayky da Silva Chagas
Pacos de Ferreira, on loan from Manchester City
RW66862019£1.8m£1.8k33M / LL1,553175cm/5'8"
Carney Chukwuemeka
ChelseaCM, CAM, CF64862218£1.4m£5.5k44M / MR1,700185cm/6'0"
Naci Unuvar
Trabzonspor, on loan from Ajax
LW, CAM67851819£1.9m£6.3k43H / MR1,686168cm/5'6"
Luca OyenGenkLW, CAM67851819£1.9m£3.1k33M / MR1,696174cm/5'8"
Cole PalmerManchester CityRW, CAM, CF67851820£2.0m£21.9k43M / ML1,741189cm/6'2"
Rodrigo GomesBragaLM, RW67851818£1.9m£1.5k33H / MR1,737175cm/5'8"
Diego MoreiraBenficaLW67851817£1.8m£817k33H / ML1,710179cm/5'10"
Mateus Fernandes
SportingCM, CAM66851917£1.6m£43044H / MR1,843178cm/5'10"
Dane Scarlett
Portsmouth, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
ST65852018£1.5m£1.3k34H / MR1,605179cm/5'10"
Marko LazeticAC MilanST65852018£1.5m£4.8k23H / MR1,676192cm/6'3"
Mika GodtsGenkLW64852117£1.3m£68843M / MR1,569176cm/5'9"
Charlie Patino
Blackpool, on loan from Arsenal
CDM, CM64852118£1.4m£1.0k23M / ML1,711182cm/5'11"
Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
LW, LM, RM64852118£1.4m£7.3k34H / MR1,593180cm/5'10"
Kacper Kozlowski
Vitesse, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion
68841618£2.3m£2.1k44H / MR1,857178cm/5'10"
Maurits Kjaergaard
Red Bull SalzburgCAM, CM68841619£2.3m£5.1k33H / ML1,907192cm/6'3"
Leonidas StergiouSt. GallenCB67841720£1.8m£2.3k23L / MR1,552180cm/5'10"
Eric MartelKolnCDM, CB67841720£1.8m£5.0k23M / MR1,713188cm/6'2"
Alan VirginiusLilleRM67841719£1.9m£4.9k33H / MR1,566175cm/5'8"
Caden Clark
New York Red Bulls, on loan from RB Leipzig
CAM, CM, LW67841719£1.9m£1.5k43H / MR1,760180cm/5'10"
Jovanny Bolívar
Deportivo La Guaira
ST67841720£2.0m£5.8k23H / MR1,646175cm/5'8"
Alessandro Fontanarosa
Inter MilanCB67841719£1.8m£7.1k23M / HL1,803185cm/6'0"
Liam Delap
Stoke City, on loan from Manchester City
ST66841819£1.6m£4.6k24H / MR1,583186cm/6'1"
Edouard Michut
Sunderland, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain
CM66841819£1.6m£2.6k33H / MR1,734178cm/5'10"
Rodrigo RibeiroSportingST66841817£1.6m£73133M / MR1,545185cm/6'0"
Mohamed El Arouch
LyonCAM66841818£1.6m£4.5k33M / MR1,782172cm/5'7"
Désiré DouéRennesCAM66841817£1.6m£1.3k43M / MR1,649181cm/5'11"
Hannibal Mejbri
Birmingham City, on loan from Manchester United
CAM, CM64842019£1.2m£3.7k33H / MR1,719182cm/5'11"
Noah MbambaClub BruggeCB, CDM64842017£1.1m£43023M / HR1,552188cm/6'2"
Mathys TelBayern MunichST, LM, CF64842017£1.2m£2.1k33M / MR1,643183cm/6'0"
Juan MinaDeportivo CaliRB64842017£1.1m£43022M / MR1,580179cm/5'10"
Kaide GordonLiverpoolRW, LW62842217£900,000£2.7k33H / ML1,488173cm/5'8"
Sidney RaebigerGreuther FurthCM, CAM62842217£900,000£43033M / MR1,729176cm/5'9"
Luke HarrisFulhamCAM61842317£100,000£0.9k23M / MR1,575168cm/5'6"
Marko BulatDinamo ZagrebCM, CDM69831420£2.4m£6.3k33M / MR1,976178cm/5'10"
Becir OmeragicZurichCB, RB68831520£2.0m£4.1k23H / HR1,742187cm/6'1"
Fabian RiederYoung BoysCAM, CM68831520£2.1m£5.7k23H / ML1,806179cm/5'10"
Ezequiel Fernández
Tigre, on loan from Boca Juniors
CM, CDM68831519£2.0m£2.1k24M / HL1,728178cm/5'10"
Julián AudeLanusLB, CDM67831619£1.8m£2.4k34M / ML1,749180cm/5'10"
Isaak ToureMarseilleCB67831619£1.8m£4.7k23M / ML1,534204cm/6'8"
Paulo BernardoBenficaCM67831620£2.0m£2.8k34M / MR1,831180cm/5'10"
Ilias AkhomachBarcelonaRW67831618£1.9m£12.5k44M / ML1,563175cm/5'8"
Tomás AraújoBenficaCB67831620£1.8m£2.3k22M / MR1,476186cm/6'1"
Logan Delaurier-Chaubet
BordeauxLW, RW66831720£1.6m£1.9k34M / ML1,596173cm/5'8"
Malik TillmanRangersCAM, ST, LM66831720£1.6m£8.6k33M / MR1,595187cm/6'1"
Yerson ChaconDeportivo TachiraRM66831719£1.6m£3.8k33M / MR1,588166cm/5'5"
David Datro Fofana
MoldeST66831719£1.6m£1.3k33M / LR1,678181cm/5'11"
Andreas Schjelderup
NordsjaellandCAM, LW, ST66831718£1.6m£1.1k33H / MR1,672176cm/5'9"
Dijon KameriRed Bull SalzburgCAM66831718£1.6m£2.3k33M / MR1,725181cm/5'11"
Alexis Tibidi
Rheindorf Altach, on loan from Stuttgart
CF, ST, CAM65831818£1.3m£1.4k33M / MR1,532187cm/6'1"
Ignacio Maestro Puch
Atlético TucumánST65831818£1.3m£1.2k33M / MR1,548180cm/5'10"
Vinícius TobiasShakhtar DonetskRB, RM65831818£1.3m£6.1k33H / MR1,653175cm/5'8"
Shola Shoretire
Manchester United
RM, CAM, CM64831918£1.1m£5.8k34M / MR1,666175cm/5'8"
Joao GrimaldoSporting CristalCAM, RW64831919£1.1m£2.3k43L / LR1,634175cm/5'8"
Iker BravoReal MadridST, RM64831917£1.1m£4.6k34H / MR1,535184cm/6'0"
Kervin Andrade
Deportivo La Guaira
CAM, RM, CM64831917£1.1m£60233H / LR1,657168cm/5'6"
Julio Enciso
Brighton & Hove Albion
RM, RW63832018£1.0m£3.4k33H / MR1,571168cm/5'6"
Malick FofanaGentRM, LM, ST63832017£1.0m£51634M / ML1,536169cm/5'6"
Kang Seong-JinFC SeoulRW, RM63832019£1.0m£1.0k43M / ML1,566178cm/5'10"
Ernest PokuAZRW63832018£1.0m£90034H / MR1,518173cm/5'8"
Harvey Vale
Hull City, on loan from Chelsea
CAM, RW, LW63832018£1.0m£1.1k34H / ML1,700181cm/5'11"
Zidan SertdemirBayer LeverkusenCM, CAM62832117£900,000£90033M / ML1,676184cm/6'0"
Romeo LaviaSouthamptonCDM62832118£900,000£2.0k23M / HR1,567181cm/5'11"
Tom BischofHoffenheimCAM62832117£900,000£645k33M / ML1,613176cm/5'9"
Kane SmithStevenageRWB, RB62832126£900,000£1.6k23H / MR1,644175cm/5'8"
SimoEspanyolCB62832117£900,000£43023L / MR1,470188cm/6'2"
Marko BrkljacaDinamo ZagrebCAM, CM62832117£900,000£43033M / ML1,555173cm/5'8"
Takuhiro NakaiReal MadridCAM61832218£100,000£5.4k34M / MR1,479178cm/5'10"
Alfie Devine
Tottenham Hotspur
CAM, LW, ST60832317£600,000£1.2k23H / MR1,625180cm/5'10"
Fabio ChiarodiaWerder BremenCB60832317£500,000£43023M / ML1,478186cm/6'1"
Guillaume RestesToulouseGK60832317£500,000£43013M / ML660186cm/6'1"
Cristian Riquelme
Everton de Vina del Mar
LB, LM 60832318£600,000£51622M / ML1,440173cm/5'8"
Laurin UlrichStuttgartCM, CAM, LM60832317£600,000£43033M / MR1,705180cm/5'10"

Newcastle player Elliot Anderson in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Everyone on our list is valued at under £2.5 million – and there are some gems on there. Elliot Anderson of Newcastle is the highest-rated in terms of potential, with the midfielder capable of being able to grow into a world-class performer.

Look out for Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka, too. The midfield metronome may have only just moved from Aston Villa over the summer but has the potential to improve by a whopping 22 rating points – and can become a serious option for England in coming seasons on FIFA 23

Carney Chukwuemeka - England U18, Aston Villa

