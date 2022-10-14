FIFA 23 bargains: 75 incredible players to sign on the cheap

FIFA 23 bargains in Career Mode can help you free up funds elsewhere. After all, if you only have a set transfer budget, you want to be making some big signings, don't you?

There are wonderkids that you'll want to splash out for, we're sure, while free agents can also pad out your squad if you're working on the cheap. But if you're looking to sign young players with plenty of upside, perhaps that you can shift for a healthy profit, these are the players that you want to be spending your money on.

You need to speculate to accumulate – and in some of these cases, you can actually sign a youngster on the cheap, loan them out and then sell them on even more money to repeat the cycle. The good news is that there are plenty of affordable options out there when it comes to cost-effective young starlets who can add value to your squad.

The top bargain signings in FIFA 23 Player Club Position Rating Potential + Age Value Wage Skill moves Weak foot Workrate (att/def) Footed In-game stats Height Elliot Anderson Newcastle United CM, LW 68 86 18 19 £2.3m £13.3k 3 4 H / M R 1,924 179cm/5'10" Luka Romero Lazio RW, CAM 67 86 19 17 £1.8m £2.6k 3 3 M / M L 1,645 165cm/5'4" Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Sporting CAM, RW 67 86 19 18 £1.9m £1.4k 4 4 H / M L 1,775 177cm/5'9" Kayky da Silva Chagas Pacos de Ferreira, on loan from Manchester City RW 66 86 20 19 £1.8m £1.8k 3 3 M / L L 1,553 175cm/5'8" Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea CM, CAM, CF 64 86 22 18 £1.4m £5.5k 4 4 M / M R 1,700 185cm/6'0" Naci Unuvar Trabzonspor, on loan from Ajax LW, CAM 67 85 18 19 £1.9m £6.3k 4 3 H / M R 1,686 168cm/5'6" Luca Oyen Genk LW, CAM 67 85 18 19 £1.9m £3.1k 3 3 M / M R 1,696 174cm/5'8" Cole Palmer Manchester City RW, CAM, CF 67 85 18 20 £2.0m £21.9k 4 3 M / M L 1,741 189cm/6'2" Rodrigo Gomes Braga LM, RW 67 85 18 18 £1.9m £1.5k 3 3 H / M R 1,737 175cm/5'8" Diego Moreira Benfica LW 67 85 18 17 £1.8m £817k 3 3 H / M L 1,710 179cm/5'10" Mateus Fernandes Sporting CM, CAM 66 85 19 17 £1.6m £430 4 4 H / M R 1,843 178cm/5'10" Dane Scarlett Portsmouth, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur ST 65 85 20 18 £1.5m £1.3k 3 4 H / M R 1,605 179cm/5'10" Marko Lazetic AC Milan ST 65 85 20 18 £1.5m £4.8k 2 3 H / M R 1,676 192cm/6'3" Mika Godts Genk LW 64 85 21 17 £1.3m £688 4 3 M / M R 1,569 176cm/5'9" Charlie Patino Blackpool, on loan from Arsenal CDM, CM 64 85 21 18 £1.4m £1.0k 2 3 M / M L 1,711 182cm/5'11" Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United LW, LM, RM 64 85 21 18 £1.4m £7.3k 3 4 H / M R 1,593 180cm/5'10" Kacper Kozlowski Vitesse, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion 68 84 16 18 £2.3m £2.1k 4 4 H / M R 1,857 178cm/5'10" Maurits Kjaergaard Red Bull Salzburg CAM, CM 68 84 16 19 £2.3m £5.1k 3 3 H / M L 1,907 192cm/6'3" Leonidas Stergiou St. Gallen CB 67 84 17 20 £1.8m £2.3k 2 3 L / M R 1,552 180cm/5'10" Eric Martel Koln CDM, CB 67 84 17 20 £1.8m £5.0k 2 3 M / M R 1,713 188cm/6'2" Alan Virginius Lille RM 67 84 17 19 £1.9m £4.9k 3 3 H / M R 1,566 175cm/5'8" Caden Clark New York Red Bulls, on loan from RB Leipzig CAM, CM, LW 67 84 17 19 £1.9m £1.5k 4 3 H / M R 1,760 180cm/5'10" Jovanny Bolívar Deportivo La Guaira ST 67 84 17 20 £2.0m £5.8k 2 3 H / M R 1,646 175cm/5'8" Alessandro Fontanarosa Inter Milan CB 67 84 17 19 £1.8m £7.1k 2 3 M / H L 1,803 185cm/6'0" Liam Delap Stoke City, on loan from Manchester City ST 66 84 18 19 £1.6m £4.6k 2 4 H / M R 1,583 186cm/6'1" Edouard Michut Sunderland, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain CM 66 84 18 19 £1.6m £2.6k 3 3 H / M R 1,734 178cm/5'10" Rodrigo Ribeiro Sporting ST 66 84 18 17 £1.6m £731 3 3 M / M R 1,545 185cm/6'0" Mohamed El Arouch Lyon CAM 66 84 18 18 £1.6m £4.5k 3 3 M / M R 1,782 172cm/5'7" Désiré Doué Rennes CAM 66 84 18 17 £1.6m £1.3k 4 3 M / M R 1,649 181cm/5'11" Hannibal Mejbri Birmingham City, on loan from Manchester United CAM, CM 64 84 20 19 £1.2m £3.7k 3 3 H / M R 1,719 182cm/5'11" Noah Mbamba Club Brugge CB, CDM 64 84 20 17 £1.1m £430 2 3 M / H R 1,552 188cm/6'2" Mathys Tel Bayern Munich ST, LM, CF 64 84 20 17 £1.2m £2.1k 3 3 M / M R 1,643 183cm/6'0" Juan Mina Deportivo Cali RB 64 84 20 17 £1.1m £430 2 2 M / M R 1,580 179cm/5'10" Kaide Gordon Liverpool RW, LW 62 84 22 17 £900,000 £2.7k 3 3 H / M L 1,488 173cm/5'8" Sidney Raebiger Greuther Furth CM, CAM 62 84 22 17 £900,000 £430 3 3 M / M R 1,729 176cm/5'9" Luke Harris Fulham CAM 61 84 23 17 £100,000 £0.9k 2 3 M / M R 1,575 168cm/5'6" Marko Bulat Dinamo Zagreb CM, CDM 69 83 14 20 £2.4m £6.3k 3 3 M / M R 1,976 178cm/5'10" Becir Omeragic Zurich CB, RB 68 83 15 20 £2.0m £4.1k 2 3 H / H R 1,742 187cm/6'1" Fabian Rieder Young Boys CAM, CM 68 83 15 20 £2.1m £5.7k 2 3 H / M L 1,806 179cm/5'10" Ezequiel Fernández Tigre, on loan from Boca Juniors CM, CDM 68 83 15 19 £2.0m £2.1k 2 4 M / H L 1,728 178cm/5'10" Julián Aude Lanus LB, CDM 67 83 16 19 £1.8m £2.4k 3 4 M / M L 1,749 180cm/5'10" Isaak Toure Marseille CB 67 83 16 19 £1.8m £4.7k 2 3 M / M L 1,534 204cm/6'8" Paulo Bernardo Benfica CM 67 83 16 20 £2.0m £2.8k 3 4 M / M R 1,831 180cm/5'10" Ilias Akhomach Barcelona RW 67 83 16 18 £1.9m £12.5k 4 4 M / M L 1,563 175cm/5'8" Tomás Araújo Benfica CB 67 83 16 20 £1.8m £2.3k 2 2 M / M R 1,476 186cm/6'1" Logan Delaurier-Chaubet Bordeaux LW, RW 66 83 17 20 £1.6m £1.9k 3 4 M / M L 1,596 173cm/5'8" Malik Tillman Rangers CAM, ST, LM 66 83 17 20 £1.6m £8.6k 3 3 M / M R 1,595 187cm/6'1" Yerson Chacon Deportivo Tachira RM 66 83 17 19 £1.6m £3.8k 3 3 M / M R 1,588 166cm/5'5" David Datro Fofana Molde ST 66 83 17 19 £1.6m £1.3k 3 3 M / L R 1,678 181cm/5'11" Andreas Schjelderup Nordsjaelland CAM, LW, ST 66 83 17 18 £1.6m £1.1k 3 3 H / M R 1,672 176cm/5'9" Dijon Kameri Red Bull Salzburg CAM 66 83 17 18 £1.6m £2.3k 3 3 M / M R 1,725 181cm/5'11" Alexis Tibidi Rheindorf Altach, on loan from Stuttgart CF, ST, CAM 65 83 18 18 £1.3m £1.4k 3 3 M / M R 1,532 187cm/6'1" Ignacio Maestro Puch Atlético Tucumán ST 65 83 18 18 £1.3m £1.2k 3 3 M / M R 1,548 180cm/5'10" Vinícius Tobias Shakhtar Donetsk RB, RM 65 83 18 18 £1.3m £6.1k 3 3 H / M R 1,653 175cm/5'8" Shola Shoretire Manchester United RM, CAM, CM 64 83 19 18 £1.1m £5.8k 3 4 M / M R 1,666 175cm/5'8" Joao Grimaldo Sporting Cristal CAM, RW 64 83 19 19 £1.1m £2.3k 4 3 L / L R 1,634 175cm/5'8" Iker Bravo Real Madrid ST, RM 64 83 19 17 £1.1m £4.6k 3 4 H / M R 1,535 184cm/6'0" Kervin Andrade Deportivo La Guaira CAM, RM, CM 64 83 19 17 £1.1m £602 3 3 H / L R 1,657 168cm/5'6" Julio Enciso Brighton & Hove Albion RM, RW 63 83 20 18 £1.0m £3.4k 3 3 H / M R 1,571 168cm/5'6" Malick Fofana Gent RM, LM, ST 63 83 20 17 £1.0m £516 3 4 M / M L 1,536 169cm/5'6" Kang Seong-Jin FC Seoul RW, RM 63 83 20 19 £1.0m £1.0k 4 3 M / M L 1,566 178cm/5'10" Ernest Poku AZ RW 63 83 20 18 £1.0m £900 3 4 H / M R 1,518 173cm/5'8" Harvey Vale Hull City, on loan from Chelsea CAM, RW, LW 63 83 20 18 £1.0m £1.1k 3 4 H / M L 1,700 181cm/5'11" Zidan Sertdemir Bayer Leverkusen CM, CAM 62 83 21 17 £900,000 £900 3 3 M / M L 1,676 184cm/6'0" Romeo Lavia Southampton CDM 62 83 21 18 £900,000 £2.0k 2 3 M / H R 1,567 181cm/5'11" Tom Bischof Hoffenheim CAM 62 83 21 17 £900,000 £645k 3 3 M / M L 1,613 176cm/5'9" Kane Smith Stevenage RWB, RB 62 83 21 26 £900,000 £1.6k 2 3 H / M R 1,644 175cm/5'8" Simo Espanyol CB 62 83 21 17 £900,000 £430 2 3 L / M R 1,470 188cm/6'2" Marko Brkljaca Dinamo Zagreb CAM, CM 62 83 21 17 £900,000 £430 3 3 M / M L 1,555 173cm/5'8" Takuhiro Nakai Real Madrid CAM 61 83 22 18 £100,000 £5.4k 3 4 M / M R 1,479 178cm/5'10" Alfie Devine Tottenham Hotspur CAM, LW, ST 60 83 23 17 £600,000 £1.2k 2 3 H / M R 1,625 180cm/5'10" Fabio Chiarodia Werder Bremen CB 60 83 23 17 £500,000 £430 2 3 M / M L 1,478 186cm/6'1" Guillaume Restes Toulouse GK 60 83 23 17 £500,000 £430 1 3 M / M L 660 186cm/6'1" Cristian Riquelme Everton de Vina del Mar LB, LM 60 83 23 18 £600,000 £516 2 2 M / M L 1,440 173cm/5'8" Laurin Ulrich Stuttgart CM, CAM, LM 60 83 23 17 £600,000 £430 3 3 M / M R 1,705 180cm/5'10"

Elliot Anderson of Newcastle United (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Everyone on our list is valued at under £2.5 million – and there are some gems on there. Elliot Anderson of Newcastle is the highest-rated in terms of potential, with the midfielder capable of being able to grow into a world-class performer.

Look out for Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka, too. The midfield metronome may have only just moved from Aston Villa over the summer but has the potential to improve by a whopping 22 rating points – and can become a serious option for England in coming seasons on FIFA 23.

Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea (Image credit: PA Images)