FIFA 23 bargains: 75 incredible players to sign on the cheap
FIFA 23 bargains in Career Mode can give you more money to spend on marquee buys
FIFA 23 bargains in Career Mode can help you free up funds elsewhere. After all, if you only have a set transfer budget, you want to be making some big signings, don't you?
There are wonderkids that you'll want to splash out for, we're sure, while free agents can also pad out your squad if you're working on the cheap. But if you're looking to sign young players with plenty of upside, perhaps that you can shift for a healthy profit, these are the players that you want to be spending your money on.
You need to speculate to accumulate – and in some of these cases, you can actually sign a youngster on the cheap, loan them out and then sell them on even more money to repeat the cycle. The good news is that there are plenty of affordable options out there when it comes to cost-effective young starlets who can add value to your squad.
FIFA 23 bargains to look out for: October 2022 update
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|Potential
|+
|Age
|Value
|Wage
|Skill moves
|Weak foot
|Workrate (att/def)
|Footed
|In-game stats
|Height
|Elliot Anderson
|Newcastle United
|CM, LW
|68
|86
|18
|19
|£2.3m
|£13.3k
|3
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,924
|179cm/5'10"
|Luka Romero
|Lazio
|RW, CAM
|67
|86
|19
|17
|£1.8m
|£2.6k
|3
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,645
|165cm/5'4"
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
|Sporting
|CAM, RW
|67
|86
|19
|18
|£1.9m
|£1.4k
|4
|4
|H / M
|L
|1,775
|177cm/5'9"
Kayky da Silva Chagas
Pacos de Ferreira, on loan from Manchester City
|RW
|66
|86
|20
|19
|£1.8m
|£1.8k
|3
|3
|M / L
|L
|1,553
|175cm/5'8"
Carney Chukwuemeka
|Chelsea
|CM, CAM, CF
|64
|86
|22
|18
|£1.4m
|£5.5k
|4
|4
|M / M
|R
|1,700
|185cm/6'0"
|Naci Unuvar
Trabzonspor, on loan from Ajax
|LW, CAM
|67
|85
|18
|19
|£1.9m
|£6.3k
|4
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,686
|168cm/5'6"
|Luca Oyen
|Genk
|LW, CAM
|67
|85
|18
|19
|£1.9m
|£3.1k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,696
|174cm/5'8"
|Cole Palmer
|Manchester City
|RW, CAM, CF
|67
|85
|18
|20
|£2.0m
|£21.9k
|4
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,741
|189cm/6'2"
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Braga
|LM, RW
|67
|85
|18
|18
|£1.9m
|£1.5k
|3
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,737
|175cm/5'8"
|Diego Moreira
|Benfica
|LW
|67
|85
|18
|17
|£1.8m
|£817k
|3
|3
|H / M
|L
|1,710
|179cm/5'10"
Mateus Fernandes
|Sporting
|CM, CAM
|66
|85
|19
|17
|£1.6m
|£430
|4
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,843
|178cm/5'10"
|Dane Scarlett
Portsmouth, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|65
|85
|20
|18
|£1.5m
|£1.3k
|3
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,605
|179cm/5'10"
|Marko Lazetic
|AC Milan
|ST
|65
|85
|20
|18
|£1.5m
|£4.8k
|2
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,676
|192cm/6'3"
|Mika Godts
|Genk
|LW
|64
|85
|21
|17
|£1.3m
|£688
|4
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,569
|176cm/5'9"
|Charlie Patino
Blackpool, on loan from Arsenal
|CDM, CM
|64
|85
|21
|18
|£1.4m
|£1.0k
|2
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,711
|182cm/5'11"
Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
|LW, LM, RM
|64
|85
|21
|18
|£1.4m
|£7.3k
|3
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,593
|180cm/5'10"
|Kacper Kozlowski
Vitesse, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion
|68
|84
|16
|18
|£2.3m
|£2.1k
|4
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,857
|178cm/5'10"
Maurits Kjaergaard
|Red Bull Salzburg
|CAM, CM
|68
|84
|16
|19
|£2.3m
|£5.1k
|3
|3
|H / M
|L
|1,907
|192cm/6'3"
|Leonidas Stergiou
|St. Gallen
|CB
|67
|84
|17
|20
|£1.8m
|£2.3k
|2
|3
|L / M
|R
|1,552
|180cm/5'10"
|Eric Martel
|Koln
|CDM, CB
|67
|84
|17
|20
|£1.8m
|£5.0k
|2
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,713
|188cm/6'2"
|Alan Virginius
|Lille
|RM
|67
|84
|17
|19
|£1.9m
|£4.9k
|3
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,566
|175cm/5'8"
|Caden Clark
New York Red Bulls, on loan from RB Leipzig
|CAM, CM, LW
|67
|84
|17
|19
|£1.9m
|£1.5k
|4
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,760
|180cm/5'10"
|Jovanny Bolívar
Deportivo La Guaira
|ST
|67
|84
|17
|20
|£2.0m
|£5.8k
|2
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,646
|175cm/5'8"
Alessandro Fontanarosa
|Inter Milan
|CB
|67
|84
|17
|19
|£1.8m
|£7.1k
|2
|3
|M / H
|L
|1,803
|185cm/6'0"
|Liam Delap
Stoke City, on loan from Manchester City
|ST
|66
|84
|18
|19
|£1.6m
|£4.6k
|2
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,583
|186cm/6'1"
|Edouard Michut
Sunderland, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain
|CM
|66
|84
|18
|19
|£1.6m
|£2.6k
|3
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,734
|178cm/5'10"
|Rodrigo Ribeiro
|Sporting
|ST
|66
|84
|18
|17
|£1.6m
|£731
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,545
|185cm/6'0"
Mohamed El Arouch
|Lyon
|CAM
|66
|84
|18
|18
|£1.6m
|£4.5k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,782
|172cm/5'7"
|Désiré Doué
|Rennes
|CAM
|66
|84
|18
|17
|£1.6m
|£1.3k
|4
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,649
|181cm/5'11"
|Hannibal Mejbri
Birmingham City, on loan from Manchester United
|CAM, CM
|64
|84
|20
|19
|£1.2m
|£3.7k
|3
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,719
|182cm/5'11"
|Noah Mbamba
|Club Brugge
|CB, CDM
|64
|84
|20
|17
|£1.1m
|£430
|2
|3
|M / H
|R
|1,552
|188cm/6'2"
|Mathys Tel
|Bayern Munich
|ST, LM, CF
|64
|84
|20
|17
|£1.2m
|£2.1k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,643
|183cm/6'0"
|Juan Mina
|Deportivo Cali
|RB
|64
|84
|20
|17
|£1.1m
|£430
|2
|2
|M / M
|R
|1,580
|179cm/5'10"
|Kaide Gordon
|Liverpool
|RW, LW
|62
|84
|22
|17
|£900,000
|£2.7k
|3
|3
|H / M
|L
|1,488
|173cm/5'8"
|Sidney Raebiger
|Greuther Furth
|CM, CAM
|62
|84
|22
|17
|£900,000
|£430
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,729
|176cm/5'9"
|Luke Harris
|Fulham
|CAM
|61
|84
|23
|17
|£100,000
|£0.9k
|2
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,575
|168cm/5'6"
|Marko Bulat
|Dinamo Zagreb
|CM, CDM
|69
|83
|14
|20
|£2.4m
|£6.3k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,976
|178cm/5'10"
|Becir Omeragic
|Zurich
|CB, RB
|68
|83
|15
|20
|£2.0m
|£4.1k
|2
|3
|H / H
|R
|1,742
|187cm/6'1"
|Fabian Rieder
|Young Boys
|CAM, CM
|68
|83
|15
|20
|£2.1m
|£5.7k
|2
|3
|H / M
|L
|1,806
|179cm/5'10"
Ezequiel Fernández
Tigre, on loan from Boca Juniors
|CM, CDM
|68
|83
|15
|19
|£2.0m
|£2.1k
|2
|4
|M / H
|L
|1,728
|178cm/5'10"
|Julián Aude
|Lanus
|LB, CDM
|67
|83
|16
|19
|£1.8m
|£2.4k
|3
|4
|M / M
|L
|1,749
|180cm/5'10"
|Isaak Toure
|Marseille
|CB
|67
|83
|16
|19
|£1.8m
|£4.7k
|2
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,534
|204cm/6'8"
|Paulo Bernardo
|Benfica
|CM
|67
|83
|16
|20
|£2.0m
|£2.8k
|3
|4
|M / M
|R
|1,831
|180cm/5'10"
|Ilias Akhomach
|Barcelona
|RW
|67
|83
|16
|18
|£1.9m
|£12.5k
|4
|4
|M / M
|L
|1,563
|175cm/5'8"
|Tomás Araújo
|Benfica
|CB
|67
|83
|16
|20
|£1.8m
|£2.3k
|2
|2
|M / M
|R
|1,476
|186cm/6'1"
Logan Delaurier-Chaubet
|Bordeaux
|LW, RW
|66
|83
|17
|20
|£1.6m
|£1.9k
|3
|4
|M / M
|L
|1,596
|173cm/5'8"
|Malik Tillman
|Rangers
|CAM, ST, LM
|66
|83
|17
|20
|£1.6m
|£8.6k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,595
|187cm/6'1"
|Yerson Chacon
|Deportivo Tachira
|RM
|66
|83
|17
|19
|£1.6m
|£3.8k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,588
|166cm/5'5"
David Datro Fofana
|Molde
|ST
|66
|83
|17
|19
|£1.6m
|£1.3k
|3
|3
|M / L
|R
|1,678
|181cm/5'11"
Andreas Schjelderup
|Nordsjaelland
|CAM, LW, ST
|66
|83
|17
|18
|£1.6m
|£1.1k
|3
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,672
|176cm/5'9"
|Dijon Kameri
|Red Bull Salzburg
|CAM
|66
|83
|17
|18
|£1.6m
|£2.3k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,725
|181cm/5'11"
|Alexis Tibidi
Rheindorf Altach, on loan from Stuttgart
|CF, ST, CAM
|65
|83
|18
|18
|£1.3m
|£1.4k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,532
|187cm/6'1"
Ignacio Maestro Puch
|Atlético Tucumán
|ST
|65
|83
|18
|18
|£1.3m
|£1.2k
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,548
|180cm/5'10"
|Vinícius Tobias
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|RB, RM
|65
|83
|18
|18
|£1.3m
|£6.1k
|3
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,653
|175cm/5'8"
|Shola Shoretire
Manchester United
|RM, CAM, CM
|64
|83
|19
|18
|£1.1m
|£5.8k
|3
|4
|M / M
|R
|1,666
|175cm/5'8"
|Joao Grimaldo
|Sporting Cristal
|CAM, RW
|64
|83
|19
|19
|£1.1m
|£2.3k
|4
|3
|L / L
|R
|1,634
|175cm/5'8"
|Iker Bravo
|Real Madrid
|ST, RM
|64
|83
|19
|17
|£1.1m
|£4.6k
|3
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,535
|184cm/6'0"
|Kervin Andrade
Deportivo La Guaira
|CAM, RM, CM
|64
|83
|19
|17
|£1.1m
|£602
|3
|3
|H / L
|R
|1,657
|168cm/5'6"
|Julio Enciso
Brighton & Hove Albion
|RM, RW
|63
|83
|20
|18
|£1.0m
|£3.4k
|3
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,571
|168cm/5'6"
|Malick Fofana
|Gent
|RM, LM, ST
|63
|83
|20
|17
|£1.0m
|£516
|3
|4
|M / M
|L
|1,536
|169cm/5'6"
|Kang Seong-Jin
|FC Seoul
|RW, RM
|63
|83
|20
|19
|£1.0m
|£1.0k
|4
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,566
|178cm/5'10"
|Ernest Poku
|AZ
|RW
|63
|83
|20
|18
|£1.0m
|£900
|3
|4
|H / M
|R
|1,518
|173cm/5'8"
|Harvey Vale
Hull City, on loan from Chelsea
|CAM, RW, LW
|63
|83
|20
|18
|£1.0m
|£1.1k
|3
|4
|H / M
|L
|1,700
|181cm/5'11"
|Zidan Sertdemir
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CM, CAM
|62
|83
|21
|17
|£900,000
|£900
|3
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,676
|184cm/6'0"
|Romeo Lavia
|Southampton
|CDM
|62
|83
|21
|18
|£900,000
|£2.0k
|2
|3
|M / H
|R
|1,567
|181cm/5'11"
|Tom Bischof
|Hoffenheim
|CAM
|62
|83
|21
|17
|£900,000
|£645k
|3
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,613
|176cm/5'9"
|Kane Smith
|Stevenage
|RWB, RB
|62
|83
|21
|26
|£900,000
|£1.6k
|2
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,644
|175cm/5'8"
|Simo
|Espanyol
|CB
|62
|83
|21
|17
|£900,000
|£430
|2
|3
|L / M
|R
|1,470
|188cm/6'2"
|Marko Brkljaca
|Dinamo Zagreb
|CAM, CM
|62
|83
|21
|17
|£900,000
|£430
|3
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,555
|173cm/5'8"
|Takuhiro Nakai
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|61
|83
|22
|18
|£100,000
|£5.4k
|3
|4
|M / M
|R
|1,479
|178cm/5'10"
|Alfie Devine
Tottenham Hotspur
|CAM, LW, ST
|60
|83
|23
|17
|£600,000
|£1.2k
|2
|3
|H / M
|R
|1,625
|180cm/5'10"
|Fabio Chiarodia
|Werder Bremen
|CB
|60
|83
|23
|17
|£500,000
|£430
|2
|3
|M / M
|L
|1,478
|186cm/6'1"
|Guillaume Restes
|Toulouse
|GK
|60
|83
|23
|17
|£500,000
|£430
|1
|3
|M / M
|L
|660
|186cm/6'1"
|Cristian Riquelme
Everton de Vina del Mar
|LB, LM
|60
|83
|23
|18
|£600,000
|£516
|2
|2
|M / M
|L
|1,440
|173cm/5'8"
|Laurin Ulrich
|Stuttgart
|CM, CAM, LM
|60
|83
|23
|17
|£600,000
|£430
|3
|3
|M / M
|R
|1,705
|180cm/5'10"
Everyone on our list is valued at under £2.5 million – and there are some gems on there. Elliot Anderson of Newcastle is the highest-rated in terms of potential, with the midfielder capable of being able to grow into a world-class performer.
Look out for Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka, too. The midfield metronome may have only just moved from Aston Villa over the summer but has the potential to improve by a whopping 22 rating points – and can become a serious option for England in coming seasons on FIFA 23.
