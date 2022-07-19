FIFA 23: The Standard Edition covers have been released

The FIFA 23 Standard Edition cover has been released to the world, with Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr sharing duties.

The Ultimate Edition cover of the game was released recently, pairing the two attackers on the cover art together. Australia and Chelsea star Kerr becomes the first woman to feature on the front of FIFA's global cover in its nearly 30-year history.

Kerr is set to appear individually on the standard edition of the game, too – but only in New Zealand and her native Australia. Mbappe is going to feature in the rest of the world.

The official EA Sports FIFA 23 covers: Standard Edition

Image 1 of 2 The Standard Edition of FIFA 23 features Kylian Mbappe of PSG… (Image credit: EA Sports ) Image 1 of 2 …while Sam Kerr features on the Standard Edition in Australia and New Zealand – plus as a worldwide Amazon exclusive. (Image credit: EA Sports ) Image 1 of 2

FIFA 23 is the third edition of the video game that Kylian Mbappe has appeared on. In the UK at least, Wayne Rooney has appeared on a whopping seven, from FIFA 06 to FIFA 12.

As more details drop on the next instalment of FIFA, this looks set to be the biggest version of the game ever, ahead of a name change to EA FC.