Finland's football league is 'banning' its teams from postponing league matches

According to Finnish broadcaster Yle, Veikkausliiga chairman Matti Apunen says clubs unable to get their pitches ready for a league match will need to sort another venue or could "lose home advantage".

At the annual pre-season press day, Apunen explained that the rule has been implemented to encourage every club's investment in an artificial pitch.

The main criticism to the rule comes from IFK Mariehamn, based on Finland's south-western Aland Islands, but Ilves, TPS Turku, FC Honka and PS Kemi are also at risk according to the BBC.

Mariehamn's Peter Mattsson told the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper that the rule is "unfair", and that the island club are uninspired by the prospect of playing league champions HJK Helsinki three times in the capital.

He said: "We who live on an island will be guilty under the new regulations, and that will be wrong."

