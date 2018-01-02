Fluminense's 21-year-old forward out for eight months after being assaulted by rival fans

Calazans will require surgery to the cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee after he was beaten up by two men wearing Flamengo shirts in December.

The young Brazilian has already had to spend six months recovering from a ligament rupture in the same knee suffered against Atletico Goianiense last August, and that was operated on a month later.

The 27th Civil Police Station in Vila da Penha are currently investigating recorded footage of the attack.

The 21-year-old Marquinhos has made 14 appearances for Fluminense since April, and was a regular for his club in Brazil's Serie A before his first injury.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com