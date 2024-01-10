Quiz! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?

The Comoros team line up ahead of a match at AFCON 2021, their debut tournament

8 minutes on the clock, 43 countries to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

The latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in the Ivory Coast on Saturday, with 24 teams vying to be named the continent's best.

As a result, some Premier League teams could be deprived of star players for more than a month as the final takes place on 11 February.

AFCON has delivered plenty of drama and memorable moments over the years, featuring both the biggest nations and surprise outsiders.

Since 2000, 43 countries have qualified for the tournament. Test your knowledge of previous participants and see how many can you name.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?