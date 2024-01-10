Quiz! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?

By Sean Cole
published

Africa's powerhouse nations are easy to pick out, but what about some of the minnows who've qualified in recent years?

The Comoros team line up ahead of a match at AFCON 2021, their debut tournament
The Comoros team line up ahead of a match at AFCON 2021, their debut tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

8 minutes on the clock, 43 countries to guess.

The latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in the Ivory Coast on Saturday, with 24 teams vying to be named the continent's best.

As a result, some Premier League teams could be deprived of star players for more than a month as the final takes place on 11 February.

AFCON has delivered plenty of drama and memorable moments over the years, featuring both the biggest nations and surprise outsiders.

Since 2000, 43 countries have qualified for the tournament. Test your knowledge of previous participants and see how many can you name.

