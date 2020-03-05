Quiz! Can you name every country from the 2019 Women's World Cup?

Five minutes on the clock, 24 teams to guess.

Tonight, England take on the United States in the SheBelieves Cup - but for today's quiz, we want to take a trip back to last year.

The Women's World Cup showcased the very best in world football. France hosted the tournament and ultimately it was won by... actually, we're not going to give that away (you probably remember anyway).

All we want from you is to name the 24 sides that competed for the biggest prize in the women's game.

Four sides made their debut. Seven sides continued their streak of qualifying for every World Cup held so far. But who were they?

