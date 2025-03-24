Quiz! How much can you remember about the 2018 World Cup?
It was success for France - but just how much detail can you recall?
Welcome back to another FourFourTwo speciality!
For this week's quiz, we are asking you to think back to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. France emerged victorious with a stunning final win over Croatia.
It was heartache for Gareth Southgate's England in the semi-finals, before finishing fourth in the tournament. So, how much can you tell us?
With the competition seven years ago - you are going to have to cast your mind pretty far back with this one!
There's luckily no time limit and we are leaving you with 10 testing questions to answer.
Need a helping hand? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to put it on a plate at the back post!
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
