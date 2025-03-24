Quiz! How much can you remember about the 2018 World Cup?

By published

It was success for France - but just how much detail can you recall?

France beat Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup
France beat Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo speciality!

For this week's quiz, we are asking you to think back to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. France emerged victorious with a stunning final win over Croatia.

It was heartache for Gareth Southgate's England in the semi-finals, before finishing fourth in the tournament. So, how much can you tell us?

With the competition seven years ago - you are going to have to cast your mind pretty far back with this one!

There's luckily no time limit and we are leaving you with 10 testing questions to answer.

Need a helping hand? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to put it on a plate at the back post!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

