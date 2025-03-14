Quiz! Can you get 100% in our World Cup 2010 quiz?

It's back to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa for today's latest FourFourTwo quiz

Spain&#039;s squad celebrates their 2010 World Cup win as Iker Casillas lifts the trophy in South Africa in July 2010.
Spain celebrate their 2010 World Cup win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The World Cup headed to Africa for the first time in 2010, when the planet's best teams duked it out in South Africa for the title of world champions.

Over four weeks that summer fans were treated to the usual helping of brilliant goals, sensational individual performances, shocks, late drama and the then-custom early England exit.

Spain would emerge as champions as their Tiki-taka football helped them pass their opponents to death and secure their first-ever World Cup title.

But how well can you remember all of the action, which took place almost 15 years ago and is making us feel very old?

Time for a world famous FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge!

There's no time limit for this one and 10 testing questions to answer.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

