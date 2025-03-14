Quiz! Can you get 100% in our World Cup 2010 quiz?
It's back to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa for today's latest FourFourTwo quiz
The World Cup headed to Africa for the first time in 2010, when the planet's best teams duked it out in South Africa for the title of world champions.
Over four weeks that summer fans were treated to the usual helping of brilliant goals, sensational individual performances, shocks, late drama and the then-custom early England exit.
Spain would emerge as champions as their Tiki-taka football helped them pass their opponents to death and secure their first-ever World Cup title.
But how well can you remember all of the action, which took place almost 15 years ago and is making us feel very old?
Time for a world famous FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge!
There's no time limit for this one and 10 testing questions to answer.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?
Quiz! Can you name every player in world football worth over £30m?
Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 20 all-time Premier League scorers?
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.
Friday Football Quiz, episode 54: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our Zinedine Zidane quiz?