Quiz! Can you get 100% in our World Cup 2010 quiz?

The World Cup headed to Africa for the first time in 2010, when the planet's best teams duked it out in South Africa for the title of world champions.

Over four weeks that summer fans were treated to the usual helping of brilliant goals, sensational individual performances, shocks, late drama and the then-custom early England exit.

Spain would emerge as champions as their Tiki-taka football helped them pass their opponents to death and secure their first-ever World Cup title.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

But how well can you remember all of the action, which took place almost 15 years ago and is making us feel very old?

Time for a world famous FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge!

There's no time limit for this one and 10 testing questions to answer.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every player in world football worth over £30m?

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 20 all-time Premier League scorers?