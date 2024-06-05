Footballer who appeared on reality TV

Which hit reality show did ex-England boss Glenn Hoddle make a surprise appearance on? (Image credit: Alamy)

The short nature of footballers' careers leaves them with plenty of time to try all manner of other things after hanging up their boots.

Some go into coaching; others make a name for themselves as pundits; and plenty enter the weird and sometimes wonderful world of reality TV.

Here, we take you through just some of the players who have popped up on I'm a Celebrity, Strictly and more...