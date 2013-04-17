Footballers remember Thatcher: "A lunatic", "always up to no good"
Footballers recall a single-minded but divisive figure who was never far from the headlines...
Michael Johnson July 2007
"Thatcher - gone now but was really funny, always up to no good"
Stephen Ireland January 2006
"Thatcher is a lunatic...got a screw loose or something!"
Bradley Wright-Phillips August 2005
"Thatcher's just crazy. I won't go into detail but you have to keep on eye on Thatch at all times"
Micah Richards April 2006
"Recently I was wearing Calvin Classics - Thatcher didn't approve, so picked me up and ripped my boxers. I had to go home without any. It was actually hilarious at the time"
Rohan Ricketts November 2002
"At a hotel in Bournemouth I saw Thatcher launch a two-footed tackle on this huge plant pot. Smashed it to pieces, then casually reported the breakage to the receptionist"
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.