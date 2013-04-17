Footballers remember Thatcher: "A lunatic", "always up to no good"

Footballers recall a single-minded but divisive figure who was never far from the headlines...

Michael Johnson July 2007

"Thatcher - gone now but was really funny, always up to no good"

Stephen Ireland January 2006

"Thatcher is a lunatic...got a screw loose or something!"

Bradley Wright-Phillips August 2005

"Thatcher's just crazy. I won't go into detail but you have to keep on eye on Thatch at all times"

Micah Richards April 2006

"Recently I was wearing Calvin Classics - Thatcher didn't approve, so picked me up and ripped my boxers. I had to go home without any. It was actually hilarious at the time"

Rohan Ricketts November 2002

"At a hotel in Bournemouth I saw Thatcher launch a two-footed tackle on this huge plant pot. Smashed it to pieces, then casually reported the breakage to the receptionist"