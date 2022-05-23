In the mag: Harry Kane exclusive! PLUS Zidane, McCoist, Bruce on Newcastle, Le Tournoi, Mickey Thomas... and Klopp, the record national goalscorer

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select 'July 2022'.

It took Harry Kane just 79 seconds to net on his England debut in 2015. Naturally, The Sun followed it up the next morning with a headline squealing, ‘Coming to get Roo’.

In that same game, Wayne Rooney had scored his 47th international goal and moved to within two of then-record holder Bobby Charlton. But as it turned out, they were right: just 68 caps on from his debut, Kane is level with Charlton before June’s internationals, and just four behind Wazza. Only Jimmy Greaves boasts a better goals-to-games ratio.

The second half of 2022 could prove to be a memorable one for the Spurs hero, as he stands on the brink of Three Lions greatness – not only as their leading scorer, but the man leading them at the World Cup in Qatar too.

With personal and team ambitions on the horizon, you could forgive him for feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders. As we’ve become accustomed to, though, the 28-year-old was the most relaxed man in the room when FourFourTwo caught up with him for our latest cover and threw a stack of classic shirts in his direction.

Ask the man himself, and there’s no doubt that he still has plenty of years left at the top. Who knows what Kane will achieve from this point – but as an England fan, it can only be exciting to watch. Enjoy the mag...

Watch out, Wazza

International defenders, beware: Harry Kane is going nowhere for quite some time yet. Spurs’ talisman is on the verge of breaking Wayne Rooney’s England goals record – and happily prepared to make life hard for anyone who attempts to topple him, as he tells FFT…

Record national scorers: a rag-tag bunch

When Kane reaches Rooney’s tally of 53 England goals, he’ll join a motley crew of record scorers around the world who are leading the way for their respective nations, some better known than others …

Ally McCoist answers YOUR questions

What really happened between him and Neil Lennon that time? Why did he dress up as Heart's mascot once? And why the hell did he let Gazza arrange the fireworks at a kids' party? The Scottish hero answers all that and more...

Zinedine Zidane: the magic and madness

Twenty years ago, Zizou's impossible swoosh of a left boot led to the greatest goal in Champions League history; the signature act of a footballing icon in motion. And yet, for all his magic, this gritty son of Marseille often diverted attention from the conflicted soul within...

Neverkusen's absolute shocker

When Zidane scorched home his stunner in 2002, he didn’t just extinguish Bayer Leverkusen’s European hopes – that goal also completed a treble of major trophy misery, after the most agonising collapse in football history...

Steve Bruce on Newcastle

Bruce managed the Mags’ arch rivals Sunderland and fought off rogue cabbages at Aston Villa before living out his boyhood dream at St James’ Park – but the reality was rather more haunting. The man himself tells FFT he has no regrets… even if he wishes some things had finished differently

England at Le Tournoi

In 1997, England triumphed at a fun-filled tournament that featured Italy, France and Brazil. Le Tournoi has since become synonymous with one event, but it’s also the Three Lions’ sole notable success in 25 years. FFT flicks on the nostalgia filter…

Tall tales with Mickey Thomas

He embarrassed Arsenal, angered his bosses , enjoyed some, ahem, ‘special’ times in the Stamford Bridge centre circle, and even had a stretch at Her Majesty’s pleasure. There’s only one Mickey Thomas, alright – and he’s cheated death to regale us with a few fine stories...

Fans have hissed and eye-rolled as NFTs and bewildering terminology have crept into the footballsphere – and now things are getting serious, with crypto investment group WAGMI United’s takeover of Crawley Town. But is the growing fear among traditional supporters fair or unfounded? We go in search of answers…

When Aston Villa ruled Europe

In February 1982, Villa’ s greatest manager Ron Saunders resigned. Within four months, the Villans stunned Bayern Munich to become European champions – and now, 40 years on, their heroes tell FFT how. Just don’t read over dinner…

In the Players Lounge...

Former Bayern boss Ottmar Hitzfeld chats through his ’99 demons, Glen Johnson remembers the time he fell out with Jose Mourinho, ex-Middlesbrough hero Bernie Slaven recalls a meeting with the Pope, while former Premier League man Ramon Vega explains how Tottenham stunned him in his early days at White Hart Lane.

Going Around The Grounds...

Former Fulham star Barry Hayles explains why he's still (just about) going at 50 as he begins his new life as a coach, while his old boss – FFT columnist Ian Holloway – gives him some sage advice from decades in the dugout.

Elsewhere, we chat to Glasgow City's winger-cum-Taylor Swift tribute act, explain how Swindon Town saw off Roma, Juventus and Napoli, update you on the torrid fortunes of Glenn Tamplin's former clubs and profile Hull City in this issue's Best & Worst.

Upfront...

Our fun-filled front section brings you the latest madcap stories from Planet Football: questionable man-of-the-match prizes in Uganda and all.

We chat to Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten about his love of Arsenal, get some insight on new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag from Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch, ask ex-Liverpool favourite Dirk Kuyt for the matches that changed his life and put some daft questions about the Bee Gees to Nedum Onuoha.

Elsewhere, we bring you news of absolute chaos ahead of the latest CONIFA tournament, anarchy at Italian club Pescara, and... well, just another nice quiz really.

