FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #4: A Newport State of Mind

In this edition of the FFT podcast editor-in-chief James Brown is joined by writers Steve Hill and Neal Heard.

Steve discusses his return trip to Bournemouth to interview manager Eddie Howe having first interviewed him for the magazine in 1994 when Eddie was a trainee at the club. And Neal, in his capacity as one of the world's leading experts on football shirts, celebrates one of the game's most iconic strips.

Also up for discussion is whether Bournemouth is a proper football city or not? Was there a golden age of the football shirt? Are YouTubers the modern equivalent of fanzine writers? And James tells us why you're no-one until you've had points deducted.

The 25th anniversary edition of the magazine is on sale now and features a countdown of the 101 best players of FFT's lifetime, the unseen life of Pele in pictures and Peter Hooton of The Farm on Bill Shankly.

Steve Hill is author of The Card: Every Match, Every Mile his quest to to follow Chester home and away over the course of a season. And Neal Heard is the author of The Football Shirts Book: The Connoisseurs Guide - which covers everything from the iconic to the unusual.

