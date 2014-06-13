The FourFourTwo Preview: Mexico vs Cameroon

Billed as

The lowdown

The day after the glamorous curtain-raiser in Sao Paulo, the other two sides – who the bookies will tell you are going to finish third and fourth in Group A – duke it out less glamorously over in Natal.

Neither side looks a patch on previous fine vintages. Mexico only managed fourth place in the soft CONCACAF group in qualifying – their worst placing ever in a table they usually top with pride – and at times resembled a shambolic shadow of their former selves. It's too early to assess how well new boss Miguel Herrera has turned things around, but a more attacking system with wing-backs is certainly an improvement.

Their worry is that a creaking, pace-starved defence may crumple against more physical sides, and Cameroon certainly have strength in their locker. But the Indomitable Lions also had a lacklustre qualifying campaign, and indeed only made it to Brazil thanks to Togo fielding an ineligible player, handing them a 3-0 win they hadn’t earned.

Cameroon’s defence is solid however, and keeper Charles Itandje – not fondly remembered by Liverpool fans – is in smashing form. Mexico do have some talented, technical forwards, so this looks likely to go one of two ways: a dire goalless affair between two teams unable to find form, or a marvellously entertaining goalfest prompted by numerous comedy errors from both sides. Begone, football purists: we know which one we’d prefer.

What the local media say

“There will be a dogfight to secure the second qualifying place for the last 16, with little between any of them. Cameroon arrive in Brazil late after a row with their federation over bonuses… they look unlikely to reach the heights of 1990” - Cameroon Online

Key battle: Oribe Peralta vs Charles Itandje

Cameroon’s keeper was their standout player on the road to Brazil, keeping his side in numerous matches: without him, they’d have been miles from qualifying. More heroics will be needed if they’re going to escape Group A, and Peralta is the man he’ll need to repel: the prolific America Club front-man has bagged 10 goals in his last 10 El Tri outings.

Facts and figures

Mexico have lost more games than any other team at World Cup finals (24).

Samuel Eto'o has been directly involved in Cameroon's last 4 World Cup goals (3 goals, 1 assist).

Cameroon have only won 1 of their last 13 World Cup games (1-0 v Saudi Arabia in 2002), drawing 4 and losing 8.



FourFourTwo prediction

Mexico to be the least bad and prevail 3-2.

