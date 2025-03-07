FPL tips for GW 28: Put it all on the Reds

If you’re not already stocked up with Liverpool forwards and midfielders, you’re going to want to be for Gameweek 28.

It’s top vs bottom in the Premier League as Southampton visit Anfield for what, on paper at least, is just about the mismatch of the season.

Southampton remain on a mere nine points at the foot of the table, having lost 22 out of 27 games since returning to the top flight last year. As for Liverpool, they’re unbeaten in 25 in the league.

The Saints have lost each of their last two games 4-0 – at home to Brighton then, most recently, away to Chelsea and haven’t kept a clean sheet since a goalless draw at Fulham just before Christmas. The Reds, in stark contrast, have scored at least two goals in each of their previous eight outings, the most recent of which produced a 2-0 home victory over Newcastle.

Mo Salah has scored and/or assisted in seven consecutive Premier League appearances, taking his 2024/25 FPL points tally to 291 – 111 more than statistically the second-best player in the game this term, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Salah got his 17th Premier League assist of the season as Liverpool beat Newcastle last week – he could become just the second player, after Thierry Henry, to register 20 goals and 20 assists in a Prem campaign (Image credit: Alamy)

No week is a bad week to captain Salah, but this week, on paper, is a particularly good one to give him the armband.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai could prove a shrewd signing at £6.4m. The Hungarian appears to be hitting a bit of a purple patch, having scored and assisted in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Manchester City last month, before finding the net once more against Newcastle.

The only thing to bear in mind is that with the Southampton clash falling slap-bang between the two legs of Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 tie against PSG, Arne Slot might take the opportunity to rotate – but with the Premier League title yet to be secured, the Reds boss isn’t going to get complacent, not least after seeing his side have to battle to beat the Saints 3-2 in November’s reverse fixture.

On top of that, would-be Salah captainers can take comfort in the knowledge that the Golden Boot leader has started 28 out of 28 Premier League games this term.

The deadline for FPL team changes for Gameweek 28 is 11am on Saturday, 8 March.