France '98's USA vs Iran referee, Urs Meier: "Everyone in the stadium knew they were witnessing a historical moment"

"There were two Swiss referees in contention for a spot at France 98: myself and another more experienced official. I was one of the younger referees under consideration, part of a new generation. My rival and I were very fair with one another – we kept in contact and spoke highly of each other in the press. I found out I’d been chosen ahead of him in January 1998, though – it was an incredible feeling.

I’d seen the World Cup draw a month earlier, and as soon as the USA and Iran were put together, I shouted, ‘That’s it. That’s my game!’ It would be one of the most politically charged football matches in history. Long before we were informed about which games we’d be getting, I started training for that match.

Shortly before the tournament, all of the selected referees spent a week training together near Paris. At a big dinner afterwards, we each received an envelope containing our fixtures. Before they were brought out, I told everyone I wanted USA vs Iran. They asked me why not Brazil, England or France? But I said there would be time for those teams later on in my career. I wanted to officiate the most political, challenging match of the tournament. The envelopes came round and I told the others that I didn’t need to open mine. I knew. One eventually took my envelope and opened it for me. ‘How did you know?!’ he said, stunned.

The night before the game, we had a security meeting with officials from both countries, along with a FIFA delegate. ‘Gentleman,’ he said. ‘Tomorrow is only a football match.’ Everyone around the table nodded in agreement, but then he repeated it. He wanted to make that clear. During the meeting, though, I recommended that we take the team photos ahead of kick-off with all the players mixed in together. FIFA said they would allow it, but only without the match officials for some reason. After we left, I told my assistants that we were going to be in that photo no matter what FIFA said – it had been my idea, after all.

Before kick-off, my assistants and I stood either side of the USA and Iran players and we were in that picture (above). There were twice as many photographers as you’d usually expect, with political reporters there too. Everyone in the stadium knew they were witnessing a historical moment. The roof came off the place, and I realised something very special was taking place that day. The photo went around the world – but sadly, the one FIFA still distributes has the referees edited out.

The game itself was an edgy affair, and I actually had a huge slice of luck following a decision not to award a penalty to Iran. I decided that their forward had flown into the air a little dramatically for my liking. I could have given it and sent the American goalkeeper off, but that wouldn’t have been in keeping with the spirit of the game. Iran went on to win the match 2-1 anyway after a fantastic goal – a far better way to win it.

Ultimately, the game concluded with no red cards, which is what the occasion needed. Both teams received a fair play award from FIFA and everything went wonderfully. I had achieved one of my dreams – eight years after walking out as an assistant at San Siro for Milan vs Mechelen in the Champions League – but also made a reputation as the man for a big fixture.

I later refereed USA vs South Korea at the 2002 World Cup, which was another tense affair due to the war in the 1950s. Young people in Korea still had a very critical view of America, and it was interesting that their fanzone was right next to the US embassy in Seoul. That game went smoothly, too.

It’s important to realise the part my nationality played in my career. A German reporter once wrote of me, ‘Urs Meier is double neutral’ – he’s a referee and he’s Swiss. It was a huge help in terms of getting important games at major tournaments.

Interview: Ed McCambridge

