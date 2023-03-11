Fulham v Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham v Arsenal live stream and match preview, Sunday March 12, 2.00pm GMT

Fulham v Arsenal live stream and match preview

Looking for a Fulham v Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered. Fulham v Arsenal is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Arsenal’s next stop in their Premier League title run-in takes them across London to face Europe-chasing Fulham.

The Gunners completed a remarkable last-gasp comeback to beat Bournemouth 3-2 last weekend and maintain their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the standings.

That stretched their winning run in the league to four games, but they come into this on the back of a midweek trip to Lisbon, where they drew 2-2 with Sporting CP in the Europa League last-16 first leg.

Fulham are enjoying a superb season and although a draw with Wolves and defeat to Brentford in their last two games has slowed progress, they remain seventh and six points outside the top four.

Arsenal won the first meeting of the season in August 2-1, with all three goals coming after the break as Martin Odegaard and Gabriel responded to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Fulham are without influential midfielder Palhinha through suspension, while Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano are injured, Tom Cairney is a doubt and loanee Cedric Soares can’t face his parent club.

Mikel Arteta has issues to contend with in attack, where Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard are all struggling with injury problems, along with midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Form

Fulham: LWDWW

Arsenal: DWWWW

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Fulham v Arsenal.

Stadium

Fulham v Arsenal will be played at Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham v Arsenal kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT on Sunday 12 March. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab)in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.