Fulham v Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham v Manchester City live stream and match preview

Fulham v Manchester City is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Manchester City took a huge step towards defending the Premier League title by beating Arsenal in midweek and will now look to consolidate those gains away to Fulham.

The much-anticipated battle between the top two ended up being a one-sided affair as a Kevin de Bruyne-inspired City blew the Gunners away in a 4-1 victory at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still two points off top for now, but with two games in hand to come and a 17-game unbeaten run behind them, the ball is firmly in their court.

Fulham are looking to consolidate a top-half finish and suffered a painful afternoon last time they faced City in November, when Erling Haaland scored a 95th-minute penalty in a 2-1 win for the Citizens.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST.

Team news

Harry Wilson, Layvin Kurzawa and Willian are struggling with injury problems, while Aleksandar Mitrovic is still suspended for Fulham.

City are without defender Nathan Ake, who picked up a hamstring injury.

Form

Fulham: LWWLL

Manchester City: WWDWW

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Fulham v Manchester City.

Stadium

Fulham v Manchester City will be played at Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham v Manchester City kick-off is at 2.00pm BST on Sunday 30 April in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

