Germany v England live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world
By Tom Hancock published
Watch a Germany v England live stream as the Three Lions continue their Nations League campaign
Germany v England live stream, Tuesday 7 June, 7:45pm BST
Looking for a Germany v England live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!
England (opens in new tab) continue their 2022/23 Nations League campaign when they face Germany (opens in new tab) in Munich.
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions got off to a disappointing start in Group A3 at the weekend, losing 1-0 away to Hungary via a second-half penalty.
The hosts, meanwhile, drew 1-1 on the road against European champions Italy (opens in new tab) – a result which saw Hansi Flick become only the third Germany manager to avoid defeat in their first ten matches.
This is England’s first meeting with Die Mannschaft since beating them 2-0 in the last 16 of Euro just under a year ago.
Team news
After a perhaps unsurprisingly jaded performance in the Budapest heat, Southgate could ring the changes for the second of four fixtures in 11 days.
That could mean starts for the likes of Kieran Trippier, Raheem Sterling (neither of whom were involved last time out) and Kalvin Phillips.
However, James Justin is unlikely to be risked after withdrawing at half-time with a calf issue on his England debut.
Phil Foden remains out with Covid, while defensive duo Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori are still injury doubts.
As for Germany, Flick will hope to have Marco Reus back from illness for this one – and Reus’ soon-to-be Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) teammate Karim Adeyemi could lead the line.
Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 7 June and the game is being broadcast live by Channel 4 in the UK.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
