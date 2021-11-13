Germany World Cup 2022 squad: Hansi Flick names his final qualification squad
The Germany World Cup 2022 squad starts shaping up from here, as Hansi Flick names his team for the final round of qualifiers
The Germany World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Hansi Flick takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.
There are many familiar faces in the group, including national team stalwarts Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Ilkay Gundogan. Marco Reus is closing in on his 50th cap - the Borussia Dortmund forward would surely have more to his name but for injury - while further experience is provided by Antonio Rudiger and Julian Draxler.
At the other end of the age spectrum, the 18-year-old Florian Wirtz will be hoping to carry his tremendous form for Bayer Leverkusen onto the international stage.
Niklas Sule has been forced to go into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Karim Adeyem are also required to isolate and will therefore play no part in Germany's two remaining qualifiers.
Germany World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad
- GK: Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich
- GK: Bernd Leno, Arsenal
- GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona
- GK: Kevin Trapp, Eintracht Frankfurt
- DF: Matthias Ginter, Borussia Monchengladbach
- DF: Christian Gunter, Freiburg
- DF: Jonas Hofmann, Borussia Monchengladbach
- DF: Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen
- DF: Thilo Kehrer, PSG
- DF: David Raum, Hoffenheim
- DF: Ridle Baku, Wolfsburg
- DF: Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea
- DF: Nico Schlotterbeck, Freiburg
- MF: Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund
- MF: Julian Draxler, PSG
- MF: Max Arnold, Wolfsburg
- MF: Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich
- MF: Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City
- MF: Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen
- MF: Kai Havertz, Chelsea
- MF: Florian Neuhaus, Borussia Monchengladbach
- FW: Lukas Nmecha, Wolfsburg
- FW: Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund
- FW: Kevin Volland, Monaco
- FW: Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich
- FW: Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich
How many players are Germany allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?
Germany, then managed by Joachim Low, were permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.
This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.
When will the final Germany 2022 World Cup squad be announced?
The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.
While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.
This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.
Who will make the final Germany 2022 World Cup squad?
Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Hansi Flick's final Germany 2022 World Cup squad.
Next year's edition almost certainly be Manuel Neuer's last World Cup, but it is hard to see the Bayern Munich goalkeeper losing the No.1 jersey over the next 12 months. Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan, two of the other survivors from the squad which lifted the trophy in Brazil seven years ago, are also virtually guaranteed a place on the plane to Doha.
Joshua Kimmich is one of the first names on the Germany team sheet these days and we can expect to see him lining up for die Mannschaft in Qatar, either as a midfielder or a full-back. Antonio Rudiger, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule and Kai Havertz will almost certainly make it too.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.