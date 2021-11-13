Germany World Cup 2022 squad: Hansi Flick names his final qualification squad

The Germany World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Hansi Flick takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.

There are many familiar faces in the group, including national team stalwarts Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Ilkay Gundogan. Marco Reus is closing in on his 50th cap - the Borussia Dortmund forward would surely have more to his name but for injury - while further experience is provided by Antonio Rudiger and Julian Draxler.

At the other end of the age spectrum, the 18-year-old Florian Wirtz will be hoping to carry his tremendous form for Bayer Leverkusen onto the international stage.

Niklas Sule has been forced to go into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Karim Adeyem are also required to isolate and will therefore play no part in Germany's two remaining qualifiers.

Germany World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich

GK: Bernd Leno, Arsenal

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona

GK: Kevin Trapp, Eintracht Frankfurt

DF: Matthias Ginter, Borussia Monchengladbach

DF: Christian Gunter, Freiburg

DF: Jonas Hofmann, Borussia Monchengladbach

DF: Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen

DF: Thilo Kehrer, PSG

DF: David Raum, Hoffenheim

DF: Ridle Baku, Wolfsburg

DF: Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea

DF: Nico Schlotterbeck, Freiburg

MF: Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund

MF: Julian Draxler, PSG

MF: Max Arnold, Wolfsburg

MF: Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich

MF: Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City

MF: Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen

MF: Kai Havertz, Chelsea

MF: Florian Neuhaus, Borussia Monchengladbach

FW: Lukas Nmecha, Wolfsburg

FW: Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund

FW: Kevin Volland, Monaco

FW: Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich

FW: Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich



How many players are Germany allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Germany, then managed by Joachim Low, were permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final Germany 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Germany 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Hansi Flick's final Germany 2022 World Cup squad.

Next year's edition almost certainly be Manuel Neuer's last World Cup, but it is hard to see the Bayern Munich goalkeeper losing the No.1 jersey over the next 12 months. Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan, two of the other survivors from the squad which lifted the trophy in Brazil seven years ago, are also virtually guaranteed a place on the plane to Doha.

Joshua Kimmich is one of the first names on the Germany team sheet these days and we can expect to see him lining up for die Mannschaft in Qatar, either as a midfielder or a full-back. Antonio Rudiger, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule and Kai Havertz will almost certainly make it too.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans