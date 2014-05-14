Giggs can’t remember if he’s retiring or not

Giggs reportedly made his mind up last week after an evening of reflection and naps, but can no longer recall what it was that he decided to do.

“Sometimes I think I can still cut it at the highest level – after all, I’ve still got most of my hair and all of my teeth – but at other times I just want to sit in my armchair with a box of wine and a Bergerac omnibus,” he told FourFourTwo.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but in the end I’m sure it was the right one, whatever it was. I even wrote it on a piece of paper so I wouldn’t forget, but I think I might have posted it to Clayton Blackmore by mistake.

“I spent most of the Hull game trying to remember. But I kept worrying I’d left the gas on, and thinking about how I should have worn an extra jumper.”

Giggs has been at Old Trafford since 1987, and is a father figure to a number of the current squad, though he has always denied biological paternity.

The Welsh legend praised the debut performances of youngsters James Wilson and Tom Lawrence against Hull, but refrained from commenting on David Meyler’s alleged stamp on Adnan Januzaj.

“My eyes have started to go, so I didn’t see the incident,” he said, giving yet another indication that he is ready for the top job.