Gillingham season preview 2023/24: Why everything is looking so positive in Kent

The Gillingham season preview 2023/24 is confident, with great things expected this campaign.

Two wins and seven goals in the first 23 games of last season, 12 and 29 in the second: no coincidence those returns sandwiched the Galinsons’ takeover of Gillingham.

The arrival of Wales midfielder Jonny Williams, fresh from 10 Swindon goals last term, adds to the drastic progress, and many are expecting Gillingham to challenge at the top of League Two.

Gillingham season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Danny Smith (@QuietNiceMarker)

Last season was pretty wild. We went from scoring just seven goals in the first half of the season to being one of the form teams in the second. The on-field investment from Brad Galinson, the new owner, transformed the club and built the foundation for optimism about the 2023/24 campaign.

Fans think our owner is the greatest living American, possibly? It’s hard to overstate the impact he’s had since January. Following our increasingly fractious relationship with the previous owner, 2023 has been a breath of fresh air – it can’t last forever but this honeymoon period is a rare treat.

The one change I’d make would be to finally commit to building a new stadium or replace the ‘temporary’ stand that’s been there for 20 years

Our key player will be Timothee Dieng, who should be playing at a far higher level – I just hope it will be with us. His work rate, quality on the ball and infectious enthusiasm stand out.

I’m least looking forward to playing Wrexham – I think it’s a mostly positive story, but the circus that follows them around could become frustrating for the rest of the clubs in League Two.

The opposition player I’d love here is Paul Mullin. I imagine he’ll carry on scoring in League Two.

The active player I’d love to have back is Bradley Dack, any time he fancies dropping a couple of levels.

The thing my club really gets right is engagement with the fanbase under the new regime. It’s really worked, from social media to ticket price offers.

The pantomime villain will be all of Swindon. That’s the closest we have to an enemy in this division, regardless of their apathy towards us.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that he’s a bit too defensive, especially away from home. Neil Harris has earned the right to give it a go with this squad and he is well-liked on the whole, but expectations will be high and a good start is essential.

I won’t be happy unless we make the play-offs. Automatic promotion will be tough in a competitive league, but we are set up for a top-seven challenge.

We’ll finish in the play-offs. It’s the best way to go up!

