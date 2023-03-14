Win Premier League tickets courtesy of EA Sports FIFA

In collaboration with our friends at EA Sports FIFA, FourFourTwo is giving away a pair of tickets to selected upcoming Premier League matches.

All you need to do to enter is like the Twitter post corresponding to the game you want to attend and follow @FourFourTwo and @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter. Unless you follow both accounts, your entry will not be included in the draw.

The matches involved in the giveaway will be revealed on Twitter - the tickets are non-transferable and will be for the home team's section. Travel and expenses will not be covered - only the tickets for the match are included, so be sure you can make it to the game before applying.

If you want to win free tickets to the Premier League matches included, be sure to enter.

Terms and conditions: The winning entrant, plus one guest, will only be permitted to attend the game for which they have won their tickets. These are non-transferable - the competition winner must be present on the day of the game. This competition is run by FourFourTwo. EA is the ticket provider. Therefore, all communications with competition entrants and winners will be handled by FourFourTwo. Tickets themselves will be sent from EA.