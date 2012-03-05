Good Day, Bad Day: Piqué has a pop and Vela sees a ghost

Good Day

Gonzalo HiguaÃÂ­n

Criticised in some quarters for failing to deliver against Rayo last week in place of the injured Karim Benzema, the Argentinean striker was under pressure to pull out a few goals against Espanyol, although the forward doesnÃ¢ÂÂt have anything to prove in LLLÃ¢ÂÂs eyes and should probably head to a club that appreciates him a bit more. The fact that HiguaÃÂ­n has scored 16 goals in just 11 starts during the current campaign should certainly act as a sweetener.

But HiguaÃÂ­n quite likes banging in goals against Espanyol and knocked in a couple more to add to the hat-trick in Cornella earlier this season in a very run-of-the-mill 5-0 victory that has Marca and AS gasping about goal fiestas as opposed to bemoaning utterly hapless opposition in Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs home, once again.

Seydou Keita

A lovely strike with the scores against Sporting level at 1-1 left the midfielder with the praise of Pep Guardiola ringing in his ears after SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs 3-1 victory at the Camp Nou. Ã¢ÂÂOne of the best things IÃ¢ÂÂve experienced since IÃ¢ÂÂve been BarÃÂ§a coach is being able to know (Keita),Ã¢ÂÂ said the Catalan coach proudly, before being asked a bunch of questions about referees and conspiracies.

SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs clash without the suspended Leo Messi against a tough-to-break-down Sporting wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the most convincing of displays, but that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt really matter really considering BarÃÂ§a won in the end and the league title is long gone, anyway.

Valencia

Los Che grabbed an early 1-0 lead against Granada thanks to the impressive-this-season Sofiane Feghouli and then merely hung on to it. A perfect match for a late afternoon Sunday nap.

Markel Susaeta

LLL suspected Athletic would be a tad distracted by ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs Europa League clash with Manchester United and blow this game completely. Not so, thanks to a couple of efforts from Markel Susaeta, who is thriving under Marcelo Bielsa, scoring three in the teamÃ¢ÂÂs last two league games. LLL is now dangerously excited about this weekÃ¢ÂÂs Old Trafford match.

MÃÂ¡laga

For one night MÃÂ¡laga were in the Champions League places. That was until Athletic nabbed fourth spot a day later. For once, Manuel PellegriniÃ¢ÂÂs men managed to do something they have struggled to do all year - put together back-to-back wins. The double against Zaragoza and Getafe was just third time the team has managed it. MÃÂ¡laga were 1-0 down in the game before three screamers from outside of the box gave the southern side all three points to take off a little bit of the pressure that had building on the club with just the teamÃ¢ÂÂs third away win of the season.

Michu

Two more strikes in contributing to a remarkable comeback for Rayo Vallecano from two goals down against Racing makes the forward (midfielder technically) the equal top-scoring Spaniard in la Primera, tied with Fernando Llorente and one more than current flavour of the month, Roberto Soldado.

Ã¢ÂÂI never saw this game as lost,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed Rayo boss, JosÃÂ© RamÃÂ³n Sandoval, on a victory that moves the Madrid club into eighth place. Ã¢ÂÂRayo never give up.Ã¢ÂÂ

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid

Only just in this particular section due to LLL feeling very mellow on this pleasant Monday. The Rojiblancos are now without a win in the league in five matches after Saturday nightÃ¢ÂÂs 1-1 draw at Sevilla, but it was probably a decent one-off result as AtlÃÂ©tico were without Falcao, Diego and Arda for the clash. That was certainly what Diego Simeone appeared to feel as he was caught by TV cameras fist-pumping away (in the style of Tim Henman, not Ever Banega) going down the tunnel after the clash. AtlÃÂ©tico are still four points off the Champions League places, so expect a great deal of Ã¢ÂÂwe have 13, 12, 11 finals left,Ã¢ÂÂ from the players over the next few weeks.

Manolo JimÃÂ©nez

The Zaragoza coach warned there could be a repeat of his giant strop from last week when he stormed out of a press conference feeling Ã¢ÂÂashamedÃ¢ÂÂ of his team if things werenÃ¢ÂÂt any better against Villarreal on Saturday. That was very much on the cards with three minutes to go and the home team 1-0 down. But then Villarreal nodded off and Zaragoza popped up with a quickfire double to give the bottom-of-the-table side just their fourth win of the season. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm proud of the attitude they showed,Ã¢ÂÂ beamed Manolo enjoying a very different mood time time around.

Bad Day

Gerard PiquÃÂ©

Not just a bad day, but a bad season for PiquÃÂ©, who has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola due to the kind of dreadful display seen last month at Osasuna. Matters got worse for the BarÃÂ§a defender with a red card in this weekend's home win over Sporting, with the World Cup winner then ranting against the referee to the media. This rather unwise move may see PiquÃÂ© in hot water with the FA, and not unsurprisingly so considering the defender said his sending off was Ã¢ÂÂpre-meditatedÃ¢ÂÂ due to ill-feelings after a complaint to the man-in-the-middle over a penalty not awarded earlier in the match.

Espanyol

The fact Espanyol have only won four league games in the Santiago Bernabeu since the 1928/1929 season probably wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a good omen ahead of SundayÃ¢ÂÂs match. Nor was the teamÃ¢ÂÂs indifferent away form this year. But constantly giving the ball away with sloppy passes hardly helped matters in what was eventually a 5-0 defeat in a game that Espanyol should never have bothered turning up for. Ã¢ÂÂOne of the worst matches IÃ¢ÂÂve experienced,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted Espanyol boss, Mauricio Pochettino after the game.

Real Sociedad

At 1-0 down, Real Sociedad had a perfectly good Ã¢ÂÂghost goalÃ¢ÂÂ from Carlos Vela ruled out by the referee when Gorka Iraizoz scooped the ball back from the inside of the goal. Yet they have refused to use the decision as an excuse for SundayÃ¢ÂÂs derby defeat - something that two other clubs in particular (and their fanboys in the media) may have done in the same situation. Ã¢ÂÂWe didnÃ¢ÂÂt lose because of the referee,Ã¢ÂÂ noted la Real boss, Philippe Montanier.

Getafe

Three long distance efforts from MÃÂ¡laga spelled defeat for Getafe at the Coliseum, and continued a run of five league games without a win. At the end of January there was a sniff of a chance of a push for the European places in the air in Getafe aside from the smell of car fumes. Now Getafe are just five points from the drop zone and facing a SIX POINTER against Villarreal, next weekend.



Villarreal

'Awful, decent, awful, decent' goes VillarrealÃ¢ÂÂs form these days. So it was no surprise that Ã¢ÂÂawfulÃ¢ÂÂ was back again this weekend, with a 2-1 defeat at Zaragoza.

Racing Santander

Being down for ten men for 87 minutes of the game against Rayo - goalkeeper ToÃÂ±o quite rightly sent off for reckless challenge - didnÃ¢ÂÂt help RacingÃ¢ÂÂs cause, but the team probably shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt have blown a two goal lead with the bus-parking opportunities that this affords. Racing still in the relegation zone and now without a win in seven.