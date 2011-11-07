Good Day, Bad Day: Ronaldo is rampant, but Jose blasts earlybird fans

Good Day

Real Madrid

JosÃÂ© Mourinho joked - as much as The Special One is capable of doing the whole humour thing - that he didnÃ¢ÂÂt know what meal the players would be eating ahead of SundayÃ¢ÂÂs 'experimental' midday kick-off. La Liga Loca suggests that it was the first meal of the day as Real Madrid....long drumroll....had Osasuna for breakfast in a 7-1 win. Boom and tish.

Still, you have to feel for Osasuna, who were without nine key players for the trip to Madrid and were down to ten men early in the second half. Even Mourinho claimed the scoreline was a bit harsh on a well-organised Osasuna side, who made life difficult for Madrid on the odd occasion they managed to get the ball.

Much is being made of the three points lead over Barcelona that Madrid now have due to PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys draw against Athletic Bilbao (more on that later), but LLL fancies that Mourinho would have taken a point in the Basque Country too. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a handy advantage but thereÃ¢ÂÂs a long, long way to go.

Angel di MarÃÂ­a

The Dobby The House Elf of the Santiago Bernabeu had a tremendous first half in the 7-1 win for Real Madrid to follow a wonderful campaign. The Argentinean winger was the assist-maker for all three of MadridÃ¢ÂÂs first half goals, taking his total for the campaign. to ten assists. The second half didnÃ¢ÂÂt go so well for di MarÃÂ­a, though, with the wily winger stretchered off with a hamstring injury.

Valencia

LLL can just imagine the Percy Picky Pants sub-section of Valencia's fanbase being very unhappy on Sunday. After all, Valencia were sitting third in the table, had won three league games in a row and had just put one over those irksome attention seekers, Levante, in a city derby, winning 2-0. Oh, and itÃ¢ÂÂs the sideÃ¢ÂÂs best start to a league season since 1965. All that meant zip-all to moan about.

The game itself in LevanteÃ¢ÂÂs bustling ground wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a great one, but it was certainly lit up by Unai EmeryÃ¢ÂÂs spectacular outfit. Slacks, blazer, V-neck sweater with piping and trim, shirt and tie. It was half Alan Partridge and half Doctor Who.

Michu

A brilliant match for Rayo and a brilliant performance from the clubÃ¢ÂÂs all conquering, man-mountain forward Michu, who scored two in a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad that sees the Vallecas club move up to eighth.

Athletic Bilbao

It seemed as if Athletic were calling on the ghosts of JoaquÃÂ­n CaparrÃÂ³sÃ¢ÂÂ side in the 2-2 draw in a fantastically disciplined, rugged performance against Barcelona. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve never played against such an intense, aggressive team,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted Pep Guardiola admiringly after the game.

Betis

It was just the single point at home for Betis in a goalless draw with MÃÂ¡laga, but at least it stopped a run of six straight defeats. Time for some wounds to be licked in the Betis camp over the international break.

Getafe

The Coliseum club picked up just their second win of the season largely due to the incompetence of their Rojiblanco visitors rather through their own actions. Ã¢ÂÂIf a team are having problems, thereÃ¢ÂÂs nothing better than playing AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid,Ã¢ÂÂ noted Marca.

Ã¢ÂÂWhat has happened to them!?Ã¢ÂÂ was the despairing cry of one of LLLÃ¢ÂÂs colleagueÃ¢ÂÂs during a dismal first half, someone who had not seen the home team playing for a while. But fair play to Getafe, who managed to beat AtlÃÂ©tico 3-2 after being a goal and a man down after a first half penalty. Ã¢ÂÂAll of you thought the same thing. Very difficult,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted Getafe boss, Luis GarcÃÂ­a, on that moment after a victory that lifts the side out off the bottom-of-the-table and into fourteenth.

Bad Day

Real Madrid Supporters

Not only did the vast majority of the well-heeled Real Madrid fans have to find a parking spot for their four-by-fours at an ungodly time on a Sunday morning, but they also joined the long line of targets for JosÃÂ© MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs wrath. Standing side-by-side with Karim Benzema, referees, FIFA, UEFA, Manuel Preciado, Levante and many, many others, the home support on Sunday - which LLL didnÃ¢ÂÂt think was that bad - were given a tongue lashing from Mourinho, who noted that he wanted to Ã¢ÂÂthank the few fans behind the goal. Without them youÃ¢ÂÂd think the stadium was completely empty.Ã¢ÂÂ

Barcelona

MondayÃ¢ÂÂs Marca may have declared Real Madrid to be super leaders with their three point cushion over Barcelona, but thereÃ¢ÂÂs a ridiculously long way to go in la Liga, with Real Madrid still to face AtlÃÂ©tico (ok, maybe not so hard), Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Sevilla - all tests Barcelona have already had to face.

Leo MessiÃ¢ÂÂs late equaliser may even give Barcelona the feeling of a point earned in a match that will perhaps be their toughest non-Real Madrid test of the season, taking into account the conditions and the fantastic performance of Athletic Bilbao.

VÃÂ­ctor ValdÃÂ©s

The BarÃÂ§a keeper was just 28 minutes away from breaking Abel ResinoÃ¢ÂÂs 924 minute clean sheet record in la Liga. After Sunday's draw in Bilbao, he now has just 914 to go...

Levante

There were guts, bluster and a fair few scything challenges from Levante, but not enough porridge in the tank to beat a solid Valencia side. Ã¢ÂÂWe were dead on our feet and our fans understood this,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted manager Juan Ignacio MartÃÂ­nez. The international break comes at a fine time for Levante who have about 22 aging legs that are needing a bit of a rest.

Sevilla

LLL only caught the second half of the southern sideÃ¢ÂÂs clash at Mallorca due to supermarket duties. Apparently, the supermarket was a preferable place to be rather than being plonked on a warm and comfy sofa for the first 45 minutes of the goalless draw with Mallorca. MarcelinoÃ¢ÂÂs side are really struggling with both Alvaro Negredo and Freddie KanoutÃÂ© out of action, leaving Manu del Moral to lead the line which is not really the former Getafe manÃ¢ÂÂs forte. Sevilla now without a win in four.

MÃÂ¡laga

At least MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs goalless draw against Betis wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a turgid as the Mallorca v Sevilla affair that preceded it. But MÃÂ¡laga really donÃ¢ÂÂt look much cop at all these days, with only JoaquÃÂ­n turning it on a bit on Saturday night. MÃÂ¡laga have only scored in one of the sideÃ¢ÂÂs last five games and are badly missing Julio Baptista.

Espanyol

ItÃ¢ÂÂs a been a while since LLL bumped uglies with Paul from Barcelona. But hereÃ¢ÂÂs a short and sweet update on EspanyolÃ¢ÂÂs goalless draw against Villarreal.

Ã¢ÂÂNothing to see here. Please move on. Scandalous referee again. Espanyol way better. Three clear penalties and ForlinÃ¢ÂÂs second card was unfair as he won the ball.Ã¢ÂÂ

Paul, Barcelona



Osasuna

At least the 7-1 defeat was a marginal improvement on the 8-0 thrashing by Barcelona from wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the eight against Barcelona from September.

Gregorio Manzano

Sometimes you can only admire AtlÃÂ©tico and the problems the Rojiblancos manage to concoct for themselves. The referee had given Gregorio ManzanoÃ¢ÂÂs men a helping hand by awarding them a penalty and sending off a Getafe player. But AtlÃÂ©tico still managed to throw away a 1-0 lead to eventually lose 3-2. That took expert skill.

AtlÃÂ©ticoÃ¢ÂÂs play was disjoined, lacked precision and was blighted by the inability to string two passes together. Ã¢ÂÂThe match was a total disaster,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted Manzano, Ã¢ÂÂI have no words to explain the change between the team that played well a few days ago against Udinese and that in the Coliseum. ItÃ¢ÂÂs something I will have to analyse, but I donÃ¢ÂÂt see any explication for this lack of intensity,Ã¢ÂÂ mused a coach, who may well be worried he won't be around long enough to examine SundayÃ¢ÂÂs calamity in the Coliseum.

Mallorca

The Balearic side have now gone six games with just the single strike from open play. Truly channeling the spirit of Deportivo this season.

Zaragoza/Sporting

Both end up in the Bad Day section after an entertaining 2-2 draw. Zaragoza failed to beat what may end up being relegation rivals in the form of Sporting. For the visitors, itÃ¢ÂÂs blowing a 2-1 lead in the final seconds of injury time, although Sporting did have to come from 1-0 behind in the match.

Granada

From the ups of last MondayÃ¢ÂÂs win at Sevilla, to the desperate downs of a goalless draw at home against Racing Santander. Ã¢ÂÂWe donÃ¢ÂÂt have the sufficient maturity to know we are in la Primera,Ã¢ÂÂ fumed coach Fabri who also attacked the crowd for booing striker Ikechukwu Uche. Ã¢ÂÂThe atmosphere generated against Uche was a disgrace.Ã¢ÂÂ

Real Sociedad

Poor la Real were completely lost against Rayo Vallecano in the 4-0 defeat. Heads were down and chins had been lowered at half mast. But the fight is still there claims manager, Philippe Montanier, when probed what could be down to change things around over the international break for a side that now finds itself at the bottom of the table. Physical recovery, analysing the problems and working together was the medicine for the Frenchman. Ã¢ÂÂPlayers still gave everything until the end,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed Montanier who has since been backed by his club president.