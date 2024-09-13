Great goalkeeper kits

Newcastle's 1996/97 goalkeeper jersey is a true classic (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the great advantages of being a goalkeeper is that you get to wear a different kit to all your teammates.

From the slick to the bold, we've picked out some of the finest threads ever worn by those in gloves.

Read on to find out which strips made the cut (we make no apologies for the 90s featuring in a big way).