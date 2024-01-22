Best goalkeepers of the 1990s

Some of the best goalkeepers in the history of men's football emerged in the 1990s. Others were at their peak in the decade.

Two of the top shot-stoppers from the 1980s, Peter Shilton and Rinat Dasayev, bowed out on the international stage after the 1990 World Cup.

There were three World Cups in total in the 1990s and it was a decade which saw football change forever, with the introduction of the Champions League in 1992/93 and the Premier League that same season.

The 1990s also saw the arrival of a new generation of goalkeepers, while a number of others continued their fine form into the decade. Here, a look at the very best in the world from 1990 to 1999...

32. Drazen Ladic

Drazen Ladic was Croatia's first-choice goalkeeper throughout the 1990s and helped his nation finish third at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Ladic spent the majority of his career with Dinamo Zagreb and won 59 caps for Croatia. In his last appearance in 2000, he became his nation's oldest ever player at age 37 and five months. He was assistant coach as Croatia reached the World Cup final in 2018.

31. Hans van Breukelen

Hans van Breukelen's best years came in the 1980s, but the Dutch goalkeeper played with his national side until 1992 and continued to win titles at PSV Eindhoven in the early 1990s.

Named third on the list of the best goalkeepers in the world for 1992 by IFFHS (The International Federation of Football History & Statistics), Van Breukelen ended his international career with the Netherlands in 1992. Dutch champion with PSV in both 1991 and 1992, he retired in 1994.

30. Vitor Baia

Vitor Baia won 80 caps for Portugal between 1990 and 2002 and is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in the nation's history.

At club level, Baia spent two seasons at Barcelona between 1996 and 1998, but returned to Porto after losing his place and won it all in his two long spells with the Dragons – including the Champions League in 2003/04.

29. Tim Flowers

Behind David Seaman and Nigel Martyn for England, Tim Flowers made just 11 appearances for the Three Lions between 1993 and 1998 – but he was one of the best goalkeepers of his generation.

After a successful seven-year spell at Southampton, Flowers joined Blackburn Rovers in 1993 and was part of the exciting Premier League-winning side of 1994/95. He went on to make over 600 appearances in his club career.

28. Bogdan Stelea

Part of Romania's golden generation of players that reached the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup, Bogan Stelea won 91 caps for his country between 1988 and 2005.

Although he played just twice at USA 94, Stelea went on to become undisputed first choice and was impressive despite defeat to Croatia in Romania's 1-0 last-16 loss at the 1998 World Cup in France. Overall, he represented his nation in three World Cups and two European Championships and played for the three biggest clubs in his homeland in a career which extended into his forties.

27. Luis Gabelo Conejo

Costa Rica beat Scotland and Sweden in the group stages of the 1990 World Cup to finish second in their sector behind Brazil.

A big reason for the Central Americans' success in reaching the last 16 was goalkeeper Luis Gabelo Conejo, who made a series of spectacular saves in the three group games. He missed the subsequent 4-1 loss to Czechoslovakia through injury, but was named one of the two best goalkeepers in the tournament – alongside Argentina's Sergio Goycochea – and the third best in the world by IFFHS in 1990.

26. Essam El-Hadary

Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of African football, Essam El-Hadary won the AFCON on four occasions and was named the tournament's best goalkeeper three times.

While he is more associated with the following decade, his first AFCON title came in 1998 and he won three of his seven Egyptian titles with Al-Ahly in the 1990s – plus another in 1999/2000. He went on to earn 159 caps for Egypt.

25. Jorge Campos

Known for his colourful shirts and flamboyant style of play, which would often see him come out of his area, Jorge Campos was also an excellent goalkeeper.

Agile and athletic, Campos overcame his short stature to become an icon and an important player for Mexico, winning 129 caps in total between 1991 and 2003. He could also play as a striker and scored 35 career goals.

24. Nigel Martyn

Nigel Martyn won 23 caps for England between 1992 and 2002 and was second-choice goalkeeper to David Seaman at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, travelling with the Three Lions to four tournaments in total.

Martyn's move from Bristol Rovers to Palace for £1 million in 1989 made him the first £1m goalkeeper in British football. He later played for Leeds, where fans have since voted him into the club's all-time XI, before finishing his career at Everton in 2006.

23. Erik Thorstvedt

Erik Thorstvedt spent eight years at Tottenham between 1988 and 1996 and the Norwegian goalkeeper was a fan favourite at White Hart Lane.

An FA Cup winner with Spurs in 1991, Thorstvedt made over 200 appearances for the north London club and earned 97 caps for Norway between 1982 and 1996.

22. Packie Bonner

Packie Bonner's penalty save for the Republic of Ireland against Romania in 1990 saw the Boys in Green advance to a first ever World Cup quarter-final.

That save, plus impressive performances against England at Euro 88 and the Netherlands in 1990, saw Bonner earn iconic status in his homeland. At club level, he spent his entire career at Celtic, making 642 appearances for the Glasgow giants.

21. Francesco Toldo

Part of a great generation of Italian goalkeepers, Francesco Toldo won 28 caps for the Azzurri and briefly kept Gianluigi Buffon out of the team.

A starter for Italy as the Azzurri reached the final of Euro 2000, Toldo made his last international appearance in 2004. At club level, he had long spells at Fiorentina and Inter.

20. Santiago Cañizares

One of the best Spanish goalkeepers of the 1990s and 2000s, Santiago Cañizares started his career at Real Madrid and became an icon in his 10 seasons at Valencia.

Blocked by Andoni Zubizarreta in the 1990s and Iker Casillas in the 2000s, he did not play as much as he might have for Spain, but still made 46 appearances for La Roja and was once described by Peter Schmeichel as the best goalkeeper in the world.

19. Rene Higuita

A showman and a risk-taker, Rene Higuita was also a player ahead of his time and a pioneer in an era when sweeper-keepers were rare. Along with making saves, Higuita operated as an outfield player. "He gives us something no one else has," Colombia coach Francisco Maturana said in 1990.

Unfortunately, it backfired in the team's second round match at the 1994 World Cup as he was dispossessed by Roger Milla and Cameroon scored the winner. In jail four years later for his role as an intermediary in a kidnapping case, he missed the 1994 World Cup and Colombia – one of the pre-tournament favourites – went out in the first round. Overall, Higuita won 68 caps and scored over 40 career goals – including three penalties for Colombia. He is also remembered for his incredible Scorpion kick at Wembley in 1995.

18. Angelo Peruzzi

One of a number of great Italian goalkeepers stuck behind Gianluigi Buffon, Angelo Peruzzi won 35 caps for the Azzurri and was part of the squad which won the 2006 World Cup.

A strong, powerful and athletic goalkeeper, Peruzzi won 10 trophies at Juventus, including the Champions League in 1996. He was Serie A goalkeeper of the year in 1997 and 1998.

17. Neville Southall

Although more associated with the great Everton teams of the 1980s, Neville Southall remained a key player and a great goalkeeper for the Toffees in the 1990s.

Considered by Manchester United prior to the signing of Peter Schmeichel, Southall ended up staying at Everton and was key in the club's 1995 FA Cup win. He represented Wales until 1997 and left Everton the following year after 17 seasons at Goodison Park.

16. Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon's best years came in the 2000s and 2010s as he became the best goalkeeper in the world at Juventus and won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

But Buffon made his debut at Parma in 1995 and was a great goalkeeper in those early years, winning a Coppa Italia, a UEFA Cup and a Supercoppa with the Gialloblu. His first Italy appearance came in 1997 and he would go on to represent the Azzurri for over two decades, although just 12 of his 176 caps were won in the 1990s.

15. Andreas Kopke

Andreas Kopke became Germany's first-choice goalkeeper after Bodo Illgner's international retirement and won 54 caps overall between 1990 and 1998.

A World Cup winner as reserve in 1990, Kopke was in goal as Germany won Euro 96 and he famously saved Gareth Southgate's penalty in a semi-final shootout against England. He was named best goalkeeper in Europe and the world that year. He retired from international football in 1998, paving the way for Oliver Kahn to take over as number one.

14. Sergio Goycochea

Sergio Goycochea replaced the injured Nery Pumpido against the Soviet Union at the 1990 World Cup and the Argentine goalkeeper quickly made his mark.

After a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Brazil in the last 16, Goycochea saved penalties against Yugoslavia and Italy as Argentina went all the way to a second successive final. He kept his place after the tournament and was part of the team which won the Copa America in 1991 and 1993. He won 44 caps overall.

13. Andoni Zubizarreta

Andoni Zubiarreta is one of the greatest goalkeepers in Spain's history and won 126 caps for La Roja between 1985 and 1998.

As part of Johan Cruyff's Dream Team at Barcelona, the Basque won four La Liga titles in a row and a European Cup in the early 1990s. He retired from Spain duty in 1998 following a costly mistake against Nigeria at the World Cup as Javier Clemente's side went out in the first round.

12. Claudio Taffarel

Claudio Taffarel developed his strong leg muscles and quick reflexes while playing beach volleyball in his youth and became one of Brazil's best-ever goalkeepers.

A penalty specialist, he saved a spot-kick from Daniele Massaro as Brazil beat Italy to win the 1994 World Cup in a shootout and helped his nation reach the final again in 1998. He is one of Brazil's most-capped players, with 101 appearances overall.

11. Bodo Illgner

German goalkeeper of the year in 1989, 1990, 1991 and 1992, Bodo Illgner was also named Europe's best in 1991.

A World Cup winner with West Germany in 1990, he surprisingly called time on his international career in 1994 but was a starter as Real Madrid claimed the Champions League in 1998.

10. Fabien Barthez

Fabien Barthez represented Marseille and Monaco in an impressive club career in the 1990s, before joining Manchester United in 2001.

He was France's goalkeeper in their 1998 World Cup win and was named in the FIFA All-Star team for that tournament. He went on to make 87 appearances for France, including a record 17 at World Cups. One of the best of his generation.

9. Gianluca Pagliuca

Gianluca Pagliuca won 39 caps for Italy in the 1990s and played in the 1994 World Cup final, but did not feature for the Azzurri after 1998 following the emergence of Gianluigi Buffon.

A starter in two World Cups, Pagliuca played as a sweeper-keeper under Sven-Goran Eriksson and Arrigo Sacchi. At club level, he had long spells at Sampdoria, Inter and Bologna, before finishing his career at Ascoli in 2007.

8. David Seaman

One of England's greatest goalkeepers and an Arsenal legend, David Seaman was one of the world's best throughout the 1990s.

Positionally excellent, agile and with rapid reflexes, Seaman won 75 caps for England after becoming first choice under Terry Venables. He was named in the Team of the Tournament as England reached the semi-finals of Euro 96.

7. Walter Zenga

Walter Zenga was Italy's goalkeeper in their run to the semi-finals of Italia 90 and won almost half of his 58 caps in the early 1990s.

Named best goalkeeper in the world for the second and third time in 1990 and 1991, Zenga did not play for Italy after Arrigo Sacchi's appointment in 1992 but continued to be successful at club level. He won the UEFA Cup with Inter in 1991 and 1994.

6. Thomas Ravelli

Thomas Ravelli won an incredible 143 caps for Sweden in a long international career between 1981 and 1997 and was one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the 1990s.

An eccentric personality, he was a reliable shot-stopper with rapid reflexes and good positional sense. He helped Sweden to third place at the 1994 World Cup and was named as the second best goalkeeper in the world that year.

5. Oliver Kahn

Oliver Kahn's best years arguably came in the 2000s, but the Bayern Munich legend was already first choice for Germany by the end of the 1990s and was named best goalkeeper in the world by IFFHS in 1999.

Kahn was also chosen as Europe's best goalkeeper that same year and narrowly missed out on a treble as Bayern were beaten by Manchester United in the Champions League final. He went on to win an array of silverware in the 2000s, including a Champions League and a World Cup Golden Ball.

4. Jose Luis Chilavert

Named the world's best goalkeeper in 1995, 1997 and 1998 by IFFHS, Jose Luis Chilavert won four Argentine titles with Velez Sarsfield and the Copa Libertadores in 1994.

An entertaining goalkeeper who was known for scoring free-kicks and penalties and for his penchant for dribbling outside his area, the Paraguayan was also an excellent shot-stopper who was named South American Footballer of the Year in 1996. He played for his country between 1989 and 2003.

3. Edwin van der Sar

Long before his successful spell at Manchester United between 2006 and 2011, Edwin van der Sar was one of the world's best goalkeepers.

A Champions League winner in his nine-year spell at Ajax in the 1990s, Van der Sar won 43 of his 130 Netherlands caps in the second half of the decade. Dutch Footballer of the Year in 1998, he was voted Europe's best goalkeeper in 1995.

2. Michel Preud'homme

Michel Preud'homme was named best goalkeeper at the 1994 World Cup, ahead of some illustrious competition.

Capped 58 times by Belgium, he was picked in the World Cup All-Star team in 1994 and named best goalkeeper in the Europe and the world. He moved to Benfica that year and became the club's first-ever non-Portuguese goalkeeper. He was also nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 1994.

1. Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel was the best goalkeeper in the world for much of the 1990s and the Dane is one of the finest in the history of the game.

An imposing shot-stopper who dominated his area and was a master in one-on-one situations, Schmeichel helped Denmark to glory at Euro 92 and was outstanding in eight seasons at Manchester United – where he won five Premier League titles and the treble in his final year.