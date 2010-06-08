Group B: South Korea

Organised yet fluid, unbeaten in qualification yet vulnerable in friendlies, with young stars but an ageing backbone, South Korea are a mass of contradictions...



With eight appearances on the global stage to their name, South Korea can be proud of their World Cup finals appearance record. In South Africa, the Asian Tigers will be desperate to match that quantity with quality - and prove that theyÃ¢ÂÂve got the ability to warrant global respect as a team.

Their home tournament in 2002 saw South Korea clock their first ever tournament win, and bag a place in the last four. Last time provided a debut victory on foreign soil. This one is all about surviving the first round for the first time ever overseas. For Korea, the second round equals success.

The omens so far are mixed. Qualification from AsiaÃ¢ÂÂs Group of Death was smooth: they were unbeaten against their northern neighbours, westerly giants Saudi Arabia and Iran, plus whipping-boys UAE.

However, the Seoul media and public are uncertain at the moment as to whether this is a good team or not. Calls for Guus HiddinkÃ¢ÂÂs return in February after a chaotic 3-0 defeat against China was followed by fulsome praise as Ivory Coast were beaten 2-0 in London.

Much hope rests on the Ã¢ÂÂFab FourÃ¢ÂÂ. This offensive quartet consists of Manchester UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs Park Ji-sung, Lee Chung-yong of Bolton Wanderers, CelticÃ¢ÂÂs Ki Sung-young and AS Monaco star Park Chu-young.

Park aside, the Fab Four are young. But as the competition approaches, more 2002 veterans are crawling out of the woodwork. Goalkeeper Lee Woon-jae is still there at 36, Lee Young-pyo is now a likely left-back starter and FrieburgÃ¢ÂÂs Cha Du-ri has just been recalled to the right-back spot. Further forward, Ahn Jung-Hwan (now 34) and Kim Nam-il (33) are both in the frame.

Strengths

The Fab FourÃ¢ÂÂs fine form gives hope that one of KoreaÃ¢ÂÂs traditional weaknesses Ã¢ÂÂ an inability to convert chances into goals - is now not a problem. Especially as the stamina, pace, teamwork and never-say-die attitude are all still there, a clinical Korea would pose problems for all Group B opponents and the movement in attack Ã¢ÂÂ from the two Parks and the skilful Lee - is a part of KoreaÃ¢ÂÂs game that has improved over the years.

Weaknesses

Ask any Red Devil what concerns them about the World Cup Ã¢ÂÂ apart from the fact that the Seoul media seems to believe that a trip to Johannesburg means almost certain death Ã¢ÂÂ and they will all say the defence.

The country has failed to produce a commanding centre-back since Ã¢ÂÂthe Eternal LiberoÃ¢ÂÂ Hong Myong-bo retired in 2002 and the number of different partnerships tried over the years would surprise even the most itchy-fingered tinkerman. ItÃ¢ÂÂs still hard to predict exactly which two stoppers will take the pitch against Greece but whoever it is, recent inability to defend set pieces is a gift that the Greeks (and others) would gratefully accept.

Interesting fact

South Korea were the 17th best performers at the 2006 World Cup.

The Coach: Huh Jung-moo

HiddinkÃ¢ÂÂs predecessor returned in December 2007 to an underwhelming reception Ã¢ÂÂ hardly surprising as he was, at the very best, third-choice after public rejections from Mick McCarthy and Gerard Houllier. It didnÃ¢ÂÂt start too well but a willingness to trust in young players and a knack for getting a result gained the respect Ã¢ÂÂ if not affection Ã¢ÂÂ from the fans.

Key Player: Park Chu-young

HeÃ¢ÂÂs always been able to link midfield and attack, and now the intelligent striker has added goals to his CV. One of AsiaÃ¢ÂÂs best.

Probable Team (4-4-2): Lee Woon-jae; Cha Duri, Cho Yong-hyong, Lee Jung-soo, Lee Young-pyo; Lee Chung-young, Ki Song-yong, Kim Jung-woo, Park Ji-sung; Park Chu-young, Lee Dong-gook

Fixtures

Greece, June 12, 12.30pm, Nelson Mandela Bay

Argentina, June 17, 12.30pm, Johannesburg

Nigeria, June 22, 7.30pm, Durban

Qualified First in AFC Group 2

Korea DPR (A) 1-1

United Arab Emirates (H) 4-1

Saudi Arabia (A) 2-0

Iran (A) 1-1

Korea DPR (H) 1-0

United Arab Emirates (A) 2-0

Saudi Arabia (H) 0-0

Iran (H) 1-1

World Cup record

1954 1st Round

1986 1st Round

1990 1st Round

1994 1st Round

1998 1st Round

2002 Semi-final

2006 1st Round

