Guingamp's Jimmy Briand tries to score off-balance, with hilarious results

Contrary to this chucklesome episode, Briand actually enjoyed a fine game on Saturday evening.

Guingamp beat 10-man Rennes 2-0 on Saturday, with Sunderland loanee Wahbi Khazri seeing red for the visitors midway through the second half.

Briand secured victory for the hosts with their second goal in the 89th minute, but the 32-year-old won't want to re-watch his ridiculous miss from earlier in the game.

Despite his very best efforts, the former France international couldn't re-gain his balance after taking the ball around goalkeeper Tomas Koubek, and kicked the ball wide of an open goal as he windmilled to the ground.

