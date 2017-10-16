Olimpik Donetsk's Ivan Brikner smacks in phenomenal, dipping half-volley
No angle could do Brikner's strike justice, after he delivered an unbelievable winner two minutes from full-time
Only 325 people were inside the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium to witness Brikner's venomous half-volley against Oleksandria in the Ukrainian Premier League on Sunday evening – but they were glad they turned up in the end.
After 87 largely forgettable minutes, Pavel Pasayev's rash clearance was chested down by Brikner, who unleashed a ferocious strike over the helpless Yury Pankiv in goal.
Brikner's goal was the only one in the game, handing Olimpik a 1-0 victory which lifts them to fourth in the table. Well done that man.
