Tigres player Jorge Torres gets humiliated twice... and then sees red
Tigres defender Torres couldn't cope with Andres Andrade's showboating – so took action to stop him doing any more damage
In the 87th minute, with Leon a goal up, 'Rifle' Andrade had Torres on the floor twice with two audacious pieces of skill.
Torres was so enraged he couldn't get the ball off the diminutive Colombian that he ended up digging his studs into Andrade's right leg instead.
Unsurprisingly, the embarrassed 29-year-old was dismissed for his troubles.
Leon held on for a 1-0 victory which lifts them up to third in the table, leapfrogging Tigres as a result. Taxi!
See also...
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.