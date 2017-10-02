Hannover's Martin Harnik misses open goal from two yards... which proves disastrous

In the 86th minute, with the score locked at 1-1, Hannover were pushing hard for the game's winner – and had the golden opportunity to put it to bed.

Ihlas Bebou volleyed a pass across the face of the goal that flew straight into the path of Harnik, who'd scored an equaliser for Hannover 15 minutes earlier.

But the experienced Austria international couldn't convert from a few metres out, and has surely dropped himself into the conversation for miss of the season.

That wasn't the end of it, though: Gladbach went on to score a winner through Thorgan Hazard's 94th-minute penalty. Oh, Martin.

Hitting the crossbar from two-yards out is seriously impressiveA shocker of a miss October 1, 2017

Worse still, this isn't the first time for Harnik...

