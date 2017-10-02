Hilariously hapless touch leads to Bochum goalkeeper dribbling in own goal

Holstein Kiel beat Bochum 3-0 in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon, and were gifted their opening goal by Riemann's gaff.

In the 22nd minute, a simple backpass should have been easy work for Riemann, who really just needed to hoof the ball away from danger at very worst.

Instead, however, the experienced goalkeeper tried to dribble the ball away from goal – only to completely misjudge the power on the pass and send it into his own goal.

It was a game for the German to forget, as he conceded another two goals in a hapless away defeat where Bochum also had a man sent off.

