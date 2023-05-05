"He's been a revelation" – Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn heaps praise on Granit Xhaka as Premier League title hots up

Nigel Winterburn praised Granit Xhaka for his renaissance in an Arsenal shirt and believes the Swiss midfielder’s stock has risen immeasurably.

The Gunners legend believes Xhaka has benefitted from being deployed in a more advanced role by Mikel Arteta and answered his critics by a series of impressive displays.

Speaking to FourFourTwo via Free Bets (opens in new tab), he said, “I think the player that came under most pressure was Xhaka.

“Towards the end of last year, Mikel Arteta shifted him forward and he's been a revelation in that role.

“From what I understand, he's a straight-shooter character within the dressing room and around the training ground. That little switch which Mikel Arteta introduced has been pivotal in the way that we've played at times.”

Winterburn also heaped praised on the much-missed William Saliba and believes that the Frenchman would be the best equipped among the current Arsenal crop to fit into George Graham’s defence.

“To get into George Graham's team, you have to be a strong defender and Saliba could come in and do that.

“But that back four that I played in, and even the one after I left, with Sol Campbell in there, was very, very strong.

“The game has changed now, but if you're looking at all round defensive ability, then I think Saliba would be the only one that I would go for to fit into George’s team.”