Hislop: No question Manchester United could cope without Wayne Rooney
For the last time this season, ESPN have posed a trio of FourFourTwo readers' topical questions in an exclusive addendum to their Press Pass show Ã¢ÂÂ this week, former Reading, Newcastle and West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop answers the following posers:
- Is a wide-open relegation battle the sign of a strong league, or a weak league?
- Would Manchester United cope without Wayne Rooney better than Wayne Rooney would cope without Manchester United?
- How might Mourinho's potential return to Chelsea go wrong?
