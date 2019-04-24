How Radamel Falcao became king of the Europa League
By Joe Brewin
No player has terrorised this competition like the Colombian – a back-to-back winner with an astonishing scoring record
Villarreal thought they were safe. They’d scored at an ideal moment in their 2011 Europa League semi-final first leg against Porto, grabbing the first goal of the tie right on half-time.
But then it all went wrong – really wrong. And they should have known it was coming, too: after all, this was a time when nobody in the competition escaped unscathed from a meeting with El Tigre.
Thirty second-half minutes was all it took for Radamel Falcao to kill off his latest prey with a devastating hat-trick – and there was still time for him to add a fourth before full-time in a huge 5-1 victory. He got another in the second leg; then most crucially, the only goal of a narrow Dublin final against Braga to win what would prove to be the first of consecutive Europa League honours.
That 2010/11 season was Falcao at his astonishing best: he netted 38 goals in 44 appearances as Porto won the Primeira Liga unbeaten under Andre Villas-Boas, plus their domestic cup for good measure. In the Europa League he broke Jurgen Klinsmann’s record by scoring 17 goals en route to glory – the largest haul in a single edition of any UEFA club competition until Cristiano Ronaldo matched it in the 2013/14 Champions League.
Porto’s loss was Atletico Madrid’s gain the following season – another 12 goals in 15 Europa League matches helped the Rojiblancos to tournament victory, with Falcao scoring twice before half-time in the 3-0 final win over Athletic Club.
"To score in a final is super special,” he told Reshmin Chowdhury as part of Kia’s Making of a Legend series (above). “It's the decisive game, the majority of people are paying attention and being able to score a goal to help your team be crowned champion is something anyone would dream about.
"Not many have the opportunity to do it, and I was able to in two finals. So in that sense, I have been very blessed.”
Unrivalled
Only two players – Henrik Larsson and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – have scored more goals in the UEFA Cup/Europa League than Falcao. But neither did so at such a remarkable rate; El Tigre’s 31 goals in just 33 games give him a ratio rivalled only by Jupp Hencykes in the top 10 of all time.
And anyway: about that nickname?
"'El Tigre' came from when I was in the River plate youth teams,” he smiles. “A team-mate, Gonzalo Ludeno, said after a match: 'You were a tiger on the pitch.' After that everyone went with it and started calling me 'El Tigre'. Since then I've remained that!
“I didn't say much because it was a good nickname..."
He’s not wrong. Hit play on the video above to watch Reshmin’s full interview with the King of the Europa League – part of Kia’s Making of a Legend series empowering the competition’s all-time greats.
Kia empowers fans, players and clubs via the Europa League. Meet your heroes and join our journey to the Europa League finals!
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.