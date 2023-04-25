How to get the best value for watching the end of the Premier League and Champions League seasons in the UK

With televised football spread across so many streaming services and platforms these days, it's really easy to spend a shedload of money just to watch the select games you care about.

And with the season drawing to a close, there's about to be a bunch of matches you won't want to miss.

So FourFourTwo is always on the lookout for a good deal – or just the best time to sort out a subscription to get the maximum value out of a service.

That's why we think this week is best time to get a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) for UK viewers, if you don't already have a subscription.

The pass costs £29.99 and is not a contract, so you can easily pay once to get access for 30 days, keeping your spending down.

And because of BT Sport's upcoming schedule, now is the time to do it.

If you're looking for how to watch the Premier League, there's a full matchweek of 10 Premier League games on the service this midweek, plus a further five matches over the next four weeks.

BT Sport also has exclusive rights in the UK to show the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, and all of those competitions' two-legged semi-finals take place in the next month, giving you another 12 possible matches to watch.

Don't worry about catching the finals, though – while they range from May 31 to June 10, we expect BT Sport to make them free-to-air events as they have done in the past.

There will also be selected games from the final weeks of Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 on the platform, as well as Spain's Copa del Rey final and the National League play-offs.

Here's a selection of what you'll be able to watch if you pick one up this week.

Premier League

Tuesday April 25

7.30pm BST: Wolves vs Crystal Palace

7.45pm BST: Aston Villa vs Fulham

7.45pm BST: Leeds vs Leicester

Wednesday April 26

7.30pm BST: Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

7.45pm BST: Chelsea vs Brentford

7.45pm BST: West Ham vs Liverpool

8pm BST: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Thursday April 27

7.45pm BST: Everton vs Newcastle

7.45pm BST: Southampton vs Bournemouth

8.15pm BST: Tottenham vs Manchester United

Saturday April 29

12.30pm BST: Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Sunday May 7

7pm BST: West Ham vs Manchester United

Monday May 8

5.30pm BST: Brighton vs Everton

Saturday May 13

12.30pm BST: Leeds vs Newcastle

Saturday May 20

12.30pm: Tottenham vs Brentford

Champions League

Tuesday May 9

8pm BST: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Wednesday May 10

8pm BST: AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Tuesday May 16

8pm BST: Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Wednesday May 17

8pm BST: Manchester City vs Real Madrid

The Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday June 10, so you would need to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass after May 12 in order to watch it – though we wouldn't recommend doing it just for that, as BT Sport usually makes the final free-to-air.

Europa League

Thursday May 11

8pm BST: Juventus vs Sevilla

8pm BST: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen

Thursday May 18

8pm BST: Sevilla vs Juventus

8pm BST: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma

The Europa League final is scheduled for Wednesday May 31, so you would need to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass after May 2 in order to watch it – though we wouldn't recommend doing it just for that, as BT Sport usually makes the final free-to-air.

Europa Conference League

Thursday May 11

8pm BST: Fiorentina vs Basel

8pm BST: West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar

Thursday May 18

8pm BST: Basel vs Fiorentina

8pm BST: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham

The Europa ConferenceLeague final is scheduled for Wednesday June 7, so you would need to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass after May 9 in order to watch it – though we wouldn't recommend doing it just for that, as BT Sport usually makes the final free-to-air.