How to get the best value for watching the end of the Premier League and Champions League seasons in the UK
With a full slate of Premier League games on this week, plus the semi-finals of European competitions coming up, when is the best time to pick up a BT Sport Monthly Pass?
With televised football spread across so many streaming services and platforms these days, it's really easy to spend a shedload of money just to watch the select games you care about.
And with the season drawing to a close, there's about to be a bunch of matches you won't want to miss.
So FourFourTwo is always on the lookout for a good deal – or just the best time to sort out a subscription to get the maximum value out of a service.
That's why we think this week is best time to get a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) for UK viewers, if you don't already have a subscription.
The pass costs £29.99 and is not a contract, so you can easily pay once to get access for 30 days, keeping your spending down.
And because of BT Sport's upcoming schedule, now is the time to do it.
If you're looking for how to watch the Premier League, there's a full matchweek of 10 Premier League games on the service this midweek, plus a further five matches over the next four weeks.
BT Sport also has exclusive rights in the UK to show the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, and all of those competitions' two-legged semi-finals take place in the next month, giving you another 12 possible matches to watch.
Don't worry about catching the finals, though – while they range from May 31 to June 10, we expect BT Sport to make them free-to-air events as they have done in the past.
There will also be selected games from the final weeks of Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 on the platform, as well as Spain's Copa del Rey final and the National League play-offs.
Here's a selection of what you'll be able to watch if you pick one up this week.
A BT Sport Monthly Pass gets you access to all of BT Sport for 30 days from the moment of purchase.
You can choose to watch BT Sport online, or through an app on your smart TV, mobile phone or tablet.
You can buy a pass here for £29.99. (opens in new tab)
Premier League
Tuesday April 25
7.30pm BST: Wolves vs Crystal Palace
7.45pm BST: Aston Villa vs Fulham
7.45pm BST: Leeds vs Leicester
Wednesday April 26
7.30pm BST: Nottingham Forest vs Brighton
7.45pm BST: Chelsea vs Brentford
7.45pm BST: West Ham vs Liverpool
8pm BST: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Thursday April 27
7.45pm BST: Everton vs Newcastle
7.45pm BST: Southampton vs Bournemouth
8.15pm BST: Tottenham vs Manchester United
Saturday April 29
12.30pm BST: Crystal Palace vs West Ham
Sunday May 7
7pm BST: West Ham vs Manchester United
Monday May 8
5.30pm BST: Brighton vs Everton
Saturday May 13
12.30pm BST: Leeds vs Newcastle
Saturday May 20
12.30pm: Tottenham vs Brentford
Champions League
Tuesday May 9
8pm BST: Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Wednesday May 10
8pm BST: AC Milan vs Inter Milan
Tuesday May 16
8pm BST: Inter Milan vs AC Milan
Wednesday May 17
8pm BST: Manchester City vs Real Madrid
The Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday June 10, so you would need to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass after May 12 in order to watch it – though we wouldn't recommend doing it just for that, as BT Sport usually makes the final free-to-air.
Europa League
Thursday May 11
8pm BST: Juventus vs Sevilla
8pm BST: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen
Thursday May 18
8pm BST: Sevilla vs Juventus
8pm BST: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma
The Europa League final is scheduled for Wednesday May 31, so you would need to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass after May 2 in order to watch it – though we wouldn't recommend doing it just for that, as BT Sport usually makes the final free-to-air.
Europa Conference League
Thursday May 11
8pm BST: Fiorentina vs Basel
8pm BST: West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar
Thursday May 18
8pm BST: Basel vs Fiorentina
8pm BST: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham
The Europa ConferenceLeague final is scheduled for Wednesday June 7, so you would need to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass after May 9 in order to watch it – though we wouldn't recommend doing it just for that, as BT Sport usually makes the final free-to-air.
