Hull 2-0 Everton: Which nine-year low have the Toffees slumped to?

Everton's woeful form continued as they lost a fourth consecutive Premier League game for the first time in nine years – while allowing Hull a rare home win.

The Tigers only triumphed in three league games at the KC during 2014 but Everton were again poor. By the turnaround they were two down, despite shaking things up by employing Gareth Barry as part of a back three which hardly covered itself in glory. First Ahmed Almohamady powered in a header from Liam Rosenior's cross, then the trio were left flat-footed as the lively Abel Hernandez lofted a clever through-ball for Toffees old boy Nikica Jelavic to double the lead just before half-time.

Roberto Martinez made more changes at half-time, with a double substitution pushing Leighton Baines into a central midfield role, but although they dominated possession Everton were barely more threatening and their afternoon was summed up late on when Antolin Alcaraz received a second yellow card.

Everton have gone 10 games without a clean sheet in the Premier League.

Nikica Jelavic has scored in 2 of his last 3 Premier League games, having gone 6 without a goal prior to that. Against Everton he had 4 shots, more than everyone except Abel Hernandez (6).

Only QPR (35) have conceded more goals than Everton (33) this season.

Everton have conceded 33 goals already this season after only letting in 39 in the whole of 2013-14.

Hull have won their first home league game at the KC Stadium since October.

Everton have failed to score in 4 of their last 6 Premier League matches.

The Toffees collected their 78th red card in the Premier League, the most of any side (Arsenal next on 77).

Everton have won only 3 and lost 8 of their 13 Premier League games played on New Year’s Day.

Everton are the only Premier League team to lose all 3 of their festive fixtures this season.

Everton have lost 4 league games in a row for first time since December 2005.

