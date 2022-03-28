“I didn't play well – none of us did” – Nicky Butt on Man United's makeshift midfield in the 1999 Champions League final

For most footballers, getting an unexpected call-up to play in a final is the stuff of dreams. Nobody wants to see a team-mate miss out through injury or suspension, but the joys of getting to play trumps all. Mind you, Nicky Butt isn't most footballers.

The Class of '92 graduate and Manchester United legend was given a starting berth by Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1999 Champions League final after Roy Keane and Paul Scholes were ruled out through suspension. Rather than jump for joy, however, the England midfielder was disappointed.

"When the two lads [Keane and Scholes] were suspended, I was gutted," Butt tells the May edition of FourFourTwo, out in shops this Thursday "I wanted to play because I was picked, not by default, so I was gutted for my mates – my really good mates.

"Their heads were down and I was sick for them. Being completely honest, I don’t think I would’ve played if those two had been able to, as the manager would have gone with his normal 4-4-2 that had served him so well that season. I don’t think people could have argued with that.

Butt started in central midfield alongside David Beckham, who was more used to being played on the right-hand side. The midfield quartet was completed by Jesper Blomqvist in Beckham's usual position and Ryan Giggs on the left. Butt and his English midfield partner received praise for deputising at Camp Nou that night, as United came from behind to win 2-1 in dramatic circumstances. The treble was complete, but Butt plays down his role in the events of that evening.

"I didn’t hold the midfield together that night," the 47-year-old reveals. "Beckham and Jesper Blomqvist were workhorses. I didn’t play well – none of us did. I was still gutted when he didn’t pick me to start in the FA Cup final a few days before."

Playing poorly and winning a treble while doing it... only that great Manchester United side would have been capable of pulling that off.

For a limited time, you can get five copies of FourFourTwo for just £5! The offer ends on May 2, 2022.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

SCREAMERS The 10 greatest England goals of all-time

RANKED Every England Nike shirt ever

THREE LIONS 10 uncapped players who could be in Southgate's plans for Qatar